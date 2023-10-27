Vienna 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Preview

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: Saturday, October 28

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Medvedev is into the last four.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev takes on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster Erste Bank Open semifinal in Vienna.

World No. 3 Medvedev faced an expectedly tough outing against his good friend Karen Khachanov in the last eight. Either side of two 6-3 sets, Medvedev dropped the second with the same scoreline as he won a joint tour-best 63rd win in 2023.

The 2021 US Open champion rode on 3-0 leads in the first and third sets as he beat Khachanov for the fifth time in six meetings.

Playing consecutive three-setters in as many days, Medvedev finished strongly to move to within two wins of his first successful title defense.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old beat Arthur Fils in straight sets before overcoming Grigor Dimitrov from a set down.

Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Tsitsipas saw off wildcard Borna Gojo in two tight sets. After winning the opener in a tiebreak, the Greek took the second 7-5 for his 48th win in 68 matches this year.

With 26 winners, Tsitsipas upped the ante at the business end of both sets to reach his sixth semifinal of the season. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old had beaten Dominic Thiem and Tomas Machac in the first two rounds.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Medvedev has won eight of his 12 meetings with Tsitsipas, including their last clash in the Rome semifinals this year.

The Greek, though, won the pair's last hardcourt clash at the ATP Finals in Turin last year in a third-set tiebreak.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas is into the last four.

Both Medvedev and Tsitsipas are essentially baseliners and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement, especially for their height.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his marginally superior consistency, experience, and pedigree on hardcourt, where he has a 262-86 record. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is 183–94 on the surface.

Medvedev has had the more circuitous route to the last four, dropping two sets to Tsitsipas' two.

Also considering that the Greek has had the former World No. 1's number on hardcourt recently, expect Tsitsipas to prevail in a tough contest to reach the Vienna final.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets.