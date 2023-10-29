Vienna 2023 Final: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Date: Sunday, October 29

Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am ET, 6: 30pm IST, 1 pm GMT.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action at the Erste Bank Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face second seed Jannik Sinner in the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday.

The Russian entered the ATP 500 event as the defending champion and started with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Arthur Fils. He then came back from a set down to defeat Grigor Dimitrov and reach the quarterfinals.

Medvedev beat eighth seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian made a solitary break of serve in the first set and won it 6-4 to take the lead. The second set saw both players being very strong on their serve and a tiebreak was played. Medvedev won it to register a 6-4, 7-6(6) win and reach the final in Vienna.

Sinner started the Erste Bank Open by beating Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 7-5, thus getting revenge for his defeat to the American in Shanghai. The Italian then locked horns with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego and beat him 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seed Frances Tiafoe to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Andrey Rublev. Sinner found himself 2-5 down in the first set but bounced back to win 7-5 and take the lead. The second set was another tightly-contested affair and it went to a tiebreak. Sinner won it to register a 7-5, 7-6(5) win and reach his sixth final of the 2023 season.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Medvedev leads 6-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent encounter came in the final of the China Open, with the Italian winning 7-6(2), 7-6(2) to win the ATP 500 event.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -145 -1.5 (+165) Over 23.5 (-115) Jannik Sinner +115 +1.5 (-250) Under 23.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

While Medvedev has a superior head-to-head record against Sinner, the Italian won the most recent meeting between the two, which came just weeks back. Given the qualities of both players, we could have an exciting final in Vienna.

Medvedev has been extremely good on his first serve so far in Vienna, winning 154 out of 190 points (81%) with 30 aces to his name. The Russian hit 93 winners compared to 30 unforced errors.

Medvedev's efficient game and his swift transitions from defense to offense, and vice versa, have made things difficult even for the best of players in the past and he could trouble Sinner. The 27-year-old has a strong serve and will look to fetch as many free points as he can in the final.

Sinner has won 152 out of 188 (80.8%) points on his first serve so far in Vienna, with 25 aces to his name. The Italian hit 92 winners compared to only 30 unforced errors.

Sinner's serve and aggression from the baseline will be crucial for him, as well as his on-court movement. The Italian's composure keeps getting better and that's always a deciding factor in finals.

Both players are in good form and we could see a thrilling fixture take place. Medvedev is a very versatile player and he has a strong chance of coming out on top if he is able to keep his calm throughout the match.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.