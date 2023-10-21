Vienna 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans

Date: October 23, 2023

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Dan Evans in the first round of the 2023 Erste Bank Open.

Tiafoe kicked off the new season by winning the United Cup with his fellow Americans. He won all five of his singles ties as well, but his unbeaten ways came to an end in the third round of the Australian Open. He continued to perform well after that and made it to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

Tiafoe then captured his first title in over five years at the ATP 250 in Houston. The rest of his clay swing didn't go as well and concluded with a third round exit from the French Open. He bagged his second title of the season in Stuttgart and even saved a championship point in the final.

Since then, Tiafoe's results have been quite underwhelming, aside from a quarterfinal run at the US Open. Following his loss to Ben Shelton in New York, he hasn't won a match and is currently on a five-match losing streak.

A couple of good results have been the highlight of Evans' year so far. A semifinal appearance in Barcelona was his best performance until he won the Citi Open in August out of nowhere.

Evans carried some of that momentum to reach the third round of the US Open after that. He next won both of his Davis Cup ties, but exited his next couple of tournaments without winning a match. The Brit then made it to the third round in Shanghai, but fell at the first hurdle in Stockholm earlier this week.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Evans 4-3 in the head-to-head. The Brit won their previous encounter at the 2023 Citi Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Dan Evans

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Tiafoe's form has been quite dire over the past few weeks, while Evans has been marginally better. The two are familiar rivals, having contested seven matches already over the years.

Evans held the upper hand early on as he led 2-1 in the match-up. Tiafoe then won their next three meetings to take a 4-2 lead. The Brit came out on top in their most recent battle, which took place during his title-winning run at the Citi Open.

Evans hit his stride during that week and dismissed Tiafoe with relative ease. While it won't be that easy this time, the American's poor string of results doesn't bode too well for his chances.

Evans' brand of counterpunching can certainly be a headache to deal with. Tiafoe could find himself in trouble if his serve and forehand combo aren't in perfect sync. The Brit has given a better account of himself in recent weeks and as such will be favored to win this match.

Pick: Dan Evans to win in three sets.