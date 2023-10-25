Vienna 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,409,835.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils preview

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Split - Day 3

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and Gael Monfils will lock horns in the second round of the Vienna Open on Friday.

Tiafoe has had a decent season so far, compiling 38 wins from 57 matches. He has also pieced together title-winning runs at the Stuttgart Open, United Cup and the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships. The American reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and quarterfinals of the US Open as well.

Tiafoe entered Vienna on the back of a five-match losing streak, including early exits at the Shanghai Masters and the Japan Open. He received a much-needed stroke of luck as his first-round opponent Daniel Evans retired mid-match due to injury.

Tiafoe will now be looking to gather some momentum in the second round.

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 1

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, marked his return to the men's tour after a six-month absence at Indian wells this year. He has accumulated 16 victories in 28 matches since then, winning the Stockholm Open in the process. The Frenchman also reached the quarterfinals of the Canada Open.

Prior to his arrival in Vienna, Monfils captured his first title in 18 months at the Stockholm Open. He secured victory over the likes of Adrian Mannarino, Laslo Djere, and Pavel Kotov at the ATP 250 event.

The 37-year-old maintained his impressive form in Vienna and began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier.

Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

The head-to-head between Tiafoe and Monfils is poised at 1-1, with the latter winning their most recent encounter at the 2021 Canada Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Gael Monfils

Odds will be updated when available.

Frances Tiafoe vs Gael Monfils prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Both players possess unique skill sets that make them formidable, and their head-to-head record adds an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup.

Seventh seed Tiafoe has had a solid season so far, with multiple title-winning runs under his belt.

Known for his powerful groundstrokes and athleticism, he likes to dictate play from the baseline. His ability to generate pace and hit winners from all areas of the court makes him a dangerous opponent. He will look to use his serve and accurate groundstrokes to put pressure on Monfils and control the rallies.

On the other hand, Monfils is a seasoned veteran with a unique playing style that combines athleticism, speed, and flair. His lightning-fast court coverage and acrobatic shot-making have earned him a loyal fanbase.

The Frenchman is known for his ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots and turn defense into offense. He will aim to disrupt Tiafoe's rhythm with his unpredictable shot selection and use his agility to counter the American's power.

Both players will be eager to gain the upper hand in their head-to-head rivalry, which is locked at one win apiece. Their skill sets and recent form suggest that this match will be closely contested.

Based on Monfils' recent form and ability to pass the initial stages of a tournament, he is the slight favorite to come out on top.

Tiafoe will present a stern challenge for the Frenchman and test his fitness on the fast hardcourts of Vienna. However, Monfils should be able to pass this test and extend his six-match winning streak.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.