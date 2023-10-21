Vienna 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: October 23, 2023

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Grigor Dimitrov and Lorenzo Musetti are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Erste Bank Open.

Despite not winning a title so far this year, Dimitrov has enjoyed a lot of success. He made it at least to the third round of every Major in a single season for the first time in his career. He also reached his first final since 2018 at the Geneva Open, but lost to Nicholas Jarry.

Since Dimitrov's third round exit from the US Open, he has performed quite well. He started off with a semifinal finish at the Chengdu Open and followed it up with a quarterfinal exit from the China Open.

Dimitrov then advanced to his first Masters semifinal of the year at the Shanghai Masters. He even knocked out Carlos Alcaraz en route to the last four, where his campaign came to an end against Andrey Rublev.

Musetti's best result at the Majors was a fourth round appearance at the French Open. He made it to the third round of Wimbledon, but did not manage to win a match at the Australian Open and the US Open.

A quarterfinal showing in Monte Carlo was Musetti's standout result at the Masters level. The young Italian reached three semifinals this season, in Barcelona, Bastad and more recently in Chengdu, but lost all of them. Along with his compatriots, he also finished as the runner-up at the United Cup.

Girgor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Musetti leads Dimitrov 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Mexican Open in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Lorenzo Musetti

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 China Open.

Musetti was sent packing in the second round by World No. 184 Yu Hsiou Hsu in his last event, the Shanghai Masters. The Italian lost in straight sets against his unheralded opponent. Prior to that, Alcaraz got the better of him in the second round of the China Open.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, has racked up some impressive victories and runs. While he lost to Musetti the only other time they played, the Bulgarian will be primed to avenge that loss this time around.

Both are capable shotmakers, but Dimitrov's consistency trumps Musetti's. The former is a better server as well. He also made it to the semifinals here last year, going down to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Musetti has the game to challenge the Bulgarian. However, given their recent form, Dimitrov will be the favourite to begin his campaign in Vienna on a winning note.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.