Vienna 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Andrey Rublev

Date: Saturday, October 28

Match Timing: Not before 3: 30 pm local time, 9: 30 am ET, 7 pm IST, 1: 30 pm GMT.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,349,180

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview

Jannik Sinner in action at the Erste Bank Open

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on third seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Sinner started the ATP 500 event with a 7-6(2), 7-5 win over Ben Shelton, thus avenging his loss to the American at the Shanghai Masters. He then triumphed 6-2, 6-4 over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Italian faced seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and broke serve in the second game. This turned out to be decisive, as he took the first set 6-3. Sinner made the only break of the second set in the seventh game.

While he was unable to convert a match point on the American's serve, he eventually held his serve to register a 6-3, 6-4 win and reach the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open.

Andrey Rublev entered the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Shanghai Masters. The Russian started with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

He then faced Matteo Arnaldi and won 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. Here, Rublev faced fifth seed Alexander Zverev and started the match strongly by taking the first set 6-1.

However, the German fought back hard in the second set and won it 7-6(5) to force the match into a decider.

The final set saw Rublev break serve in the second game. Zverev tried hard to fight back, as he had six break points throughout the set, including four in the last game.

However, the Russian was not to be denied, and he won 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 to book his place in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Sinner leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Rublev. Their most recent meeting came in the Round of 16 of this season's Miami Masters, with the Italian winning 6-2, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -200 -1.5 (+120) Over 22.5 (-130) Andrey Rublev +155 +1.5 (-165) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Both players are evenly matched, be it on the basis of ranking or current form, and we could have a thrilling contest on our hands.

Sinner has been very strong on his first serve so far in Vienna, winning 115 out of 143 points on it (80.4%) and serving 15 aces. The Italian has also produced 66 winners while hitting 20 unforced errors.

Sinner will look to make the most of his aggressive baseline game, and his on-court movement will be crucial in dealing with whatever Rublev throws at him from the other side of the net.

The Russian has served 20 aces so far in Vienna and has won 123 out of 160 points (76.9%) on his first serve. He has also produced 72 winners compared to only 22 unforced errors.

Rublev has a strong serve and will be eager to fetch as many free points as possible. His forehand is a crucial weapon and will be something he will look to make the most of, particularly in his service games.

Eventually, it will come down to whoever out of the two is more composed on court. Sinner made easy work of Rublev the last time they met, but the Russian looks in good touch at the moment. His extra aggression might just be enough to see him get the win and reach the Erste Bank Open final.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.