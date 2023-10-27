Vienna 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (7) Frances Tiafoe

Date: October 27, 2023

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,409,835

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Jannik Sinner vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will square off against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Erste Bank Open on Friday.

Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in the first round here and avenged his previous defeat to him at the Shanghai Masters a couple of weeks ago.

He then faced compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the second round. Sonego proved to be no match for Sinner, as the latter broke his serve twice to claim the first set. The second set was slightly more competitive, but the 22-year-old turned the tide in his favor with a single break of serve to score a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Tiafoe, who had lost five straight matches starting from his fourth-round exit from the US Open, looked under the pump in the first round here too. He trailed 4-1 against Dan Evans in the first set of his opener, but the latter was forced to retire due to an injury.

Tiafoe thus found himself in the second round, where he faced Gael Monfils, who had just won the Stockholm Open last week. The American kept up with his opponent for most of the first set, but faded away towards the end.

Monfils bagged the last three games of the set to clinch it. Tiafoe turned things around to take the second set decisively as he dropped just one game in it. The American was in the zone by now and sealed the match in his favor with a decisive break in the fifth game of the third set to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Sinner leads Tiafoe 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter which took place at this tournament a couple of years ago in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 22.5 (+100) Frances Tiafoe +270 -1.5 (+500) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Sinner cruised to an easy win against Sonego as he didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round. Tiafoe, who got a lucky break in the first round, secured a much-needed win over an in-form Monfils to advance further.

The American upped his level after losing a close first set and blasted a total of 35 winners. Tiafoe edged out Sinner the last time they faced off, which was coincidentally in Vienna as well.

Sinner wasn't too pleased with Tiafoe's antics back then and felt a little disrespected too. The Italian is in much better form at the moment, having won the China Open earlier this month.

All three of their matches have taken place on indoor hardcourts. The two are excellent shotmakers, though Sinner's overall consistency at this point is likely to tip the scales in his favor.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.