Vienna 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,409,835.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open - Day 9

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Vienna Open on Friday.

The Italian has been impressive this season. He has chalked up 52 wins from 66 matches and made title-winning runs at Open Sud de France, Canada Open, and the 2023 China Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Rotterdam Open and the Miami Open.

The 22-year-old entered Vienna on the back of a fourth-round exit at the Shanghai Masters. He kicked off his campaign with a brilliant win over Ben Shelton in the first round. Sinner outclassed the American in straight sets 7-6(2), 7-5.

Lorenzo Sonego at the 2023 China Open - Day 3

Lorenzo Sonego has amassed 28 wins from 56 matches so far, including a semifinal run at the Umag Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Open Sud de France and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 28-year-old entered Vienna on the back of a second round exit at the Stockholm Open. After navigating his way through the qualifiers, Sonego squared off against Francisco Cerundolo in the first-round. He outlasted the Argentine 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a marathon match lasting two hours and 19 minutes.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Sonego 3-0. He defeated the Italian most recently at the 2023 US Open second round 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sinner at the 2023 China Open - Day 9

Second seed Jannik Sinner will face off against Lorenzo Sonego in an intriguing second-round match at the Vienna Open. Both players have had a solid season so far and will be eager to continue their winning momentum.

Sinner, the rising Italian star, has been in exceptional form this year, with impressive performances and multiple title wins under his belt. Known for his accurate groundstrokes and effortless offensive game, the Italian has the ability to dictate rallies and put pressure on his opponents. His strong serve and solid baseline game make him a challenging opponent on any surface.

On the other hand, Sonego, the talented Italian, has also had a decent season with notable runs in various tournaments. He possesses a versatile game, with a strong serve and the ability to construct points strategically. Sonego will aim to counter Sinner's aggressive game with his solid defense and capitalize on any opportunities that arise.

While Sonego has the potential to challenge Sinner, the latter's dominance in their previous meetings gives him the edge in this match. Considering Sinner's current form, tactical acumen, and previous success against Sonego, he is the favorite to come out on top in this encounter.

Sonego's versatility and determination cannot be underestimated, and he will certainly put up a strong fight. However, the second seed should be able to solve this riddle and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.