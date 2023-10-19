Vienna 2023: Men's draw, schedule, prize money breakdown & more | Erste Bank Open

The 50th edition of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna will commence on October 23 and there will be a number of top players competing.

Daniil Medvedev won the ATP 500 tournament last season and will be a strong favorite to triumph this year as well. However, the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are also capable of challenging for the title.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the ATP 500 event.

What is the Erste Bank Open?

The Erste Bank Open is a hard-court tournament that takes place in Vienna during the month of October. It's one of the last two ATP 500 events of the 2023 season.

The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1974, with Vitas Gerulaitis winning it by beating Zimbabwe's (Rhodesia back then) Andrew Pattison 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Former French Open runner-up Brian Gottfried has won the Erste Bank Open four times, which is more than any other player. The likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Andy Murray have also won the tournament in Vienna previously.

Venue

The Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna is the venue for the Erste Bank Open 2023.

Players

Jannik SInner in action at the Shanghai Masters

There are several quality players who will compete in Vienna, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev being the top seed. The Russian has looked in good form this season and he will be a favorite to win the title given his quality on hard courts.

Second seed Jannik Sinner has produced some impressive performances so far in 2023 and is another player who is a title contender in Vienna. Third seed Andrey Rublev recently reached the final in Shanghai and will look to go all the way in Vienna.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also capable of contending for the title at the ATP 500 event. Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Karen Khachanov complete the list of seeded players in Vienna.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 event will start on October 23. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on October 27 while the semifinals will be played on October 28. The men's singles final is set to be held on October 29.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the ATP 500 tournament is €2,409,385 and the men's simgles champion will earn €450,650 and 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the Erste Bank Open:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €450,650 500 Runner-up €242,480 300 Semifinal €129,225 180 Quarterfinal €66,025 90 Round of 16 €35,245 45 Round of 32 €18,795 0

Where to Watch Erste Bank Open

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the action in Vienna live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches in Vienna will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Vienna will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.