Vienna 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (4) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: October 25, 2025

Tournament: Erste Bank Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,736,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 10 players Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti will clash in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open 2025.

Zverev fought past Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) to book his place in the second round. After a tough opener, a routine 6-4, 6-4 win over Matteo Arnaldi put him in the quarterfinals. He was up against Tallon Griekspoor for a spot in the semifinals. However, the Dutchman withdrew from the tournament, and thus Zverev received a walkover into the next round.

Musetti beat Hamad Medjedovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets to make the last eight, where Corentin Moutet awaited him. The Italian dropped seven games in each of his previous two matches and maintained the same level of consistency once again, scoring a 6-3, 6-4 win over Moutet.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Musetti leads their rivalry 3-1. He won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2025 in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -110 -1.5 (+200) Over 23.5 (-115)

Lorenzo Musetti -115 +1.5 (-300) Under 23.5 (-125)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the Erste Bank Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zverev got a lucky break with Griekspoor's withdrawal, a player who had troubled him quite often this year. He also punched his ticket to the ATP Finals by reaching the semifinals in Vienna. His win over Arnaldi marked his 50th of the season as well.

Musetti has been quite solid this week, advancing to the semifinals without dropping a set. He improved his yearly record to 41-17 thanks to his win over Moutet. A win over Zverev will boost his odds of qualifying for the ATP Finals. Given his winning record against the German, he will fancy his chances this time. He has won three of his four matches against him, with his only loss coming after he retired due to an injury.

Zverev has a rather poor 2-7 record against top 10 players this season, with one of those wins coming via a mid-match retirement as well. He will need to raise his level considerably if he intends to reach his first hardcourt final since his runner-up finish at the Australian Open at the start of the season.

Musetti, on the other hand, has a respectable 5-6 record against top 10 opponents this year. Four of those losses have come against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as well. Since the Italian has given a better account of himself against quality opponents compared to Zverev, he will be the favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti betting tips

Tip 1: Lorenzo Musetti to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 26 games.

