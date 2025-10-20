Vienna 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Brandon Nakashima vs Luciano Darderi, Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Matteo Arnaldi | Erste Bank Open

Day 1 (Monday, October 20) of the Erste Bank Open 2025 in Vienna will mark the start of the tournament. Jack Draper won't be returning to defend his title after shutting down his season a few weeks ago due to an injury.

Jannik Sinner, the champion here in 2023, leads the field as the top seed. His top 10 cohorts Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov are also in the fray.

The tournament serves as the perfect warm-up for the season's final Masters 1000 tournament, the Paris Masters, which begins next week. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for the first-round matches set for Day 1 of the Erste Bank Open 2025:

#1. Brandon Nakashima vs Luciano Darderi

Nakashima has put together a 31-26 record this year. Highlights of his season include semifinal appearances in Houston, Acapulco, and Chengdu, along with fourth-round showings at the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid.

Darderi has won three titles and has amassed a 29-24 record this year. However, most of his success has exclusively been on clay. He has a 6-12 record on hardcourts, with a 1-10 record against top 100 players. Nine of those losses have been in straight sets.

Darderi leads Nakashima 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Hamburg Open 2025, a clay tournament, in three sets. Now that they're meeting on hardcourts, the American will be favored to come out on top considering Darderi's poor record on the surface.

Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.

#2. Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi will be making his second appearance at the Erste Bank Open. (Photo: Getty)

Kovacevic has been quite inconsistent this season. He has a 13-20 record this year, with eight of those wins coming from his runner-up finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos. He got a lucky break at last week's Stockholm Open, snapping his four-match losing skid after Camilo Ugo Carabelli retired in the first round. He lost to Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Arnaldi has compiled a 19-23 record for the season. His results have been quite all over the place as well. A quarterfinal showing at the Madrid Open has been the high point of his season. He lost to Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of last week's European Open, marking his seventh defeat from his last eight matches.

Both players are in dire need of a win. Given their poor string of results over the past two months, this contest could swing either way. Arnaldi won their previous and only meeting at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year in three sets. However, now that they're playing on indoor hardcourts, the conditions could help Kovacevic avenge his prior loss.

Predicted winner: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win in three sets.

#3. Karen Khachanov vs Tallon Griekspoor

Predicted winner: Tallon Griekspoor to win in three sets.

#4. Alex de Minaur vs Jurij Rodionov

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

#5. Alexander Bublik vs Alejandro Tabilo

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More