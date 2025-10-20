Vienna 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley | Erste Bank Open

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (Tuesday, October 21) of the Erste Bank Open 2025 in Vienna. Brandon Nakashima was the first winner of this year's edition, beating Luciano Darderi 6-2, 7-5 on Monday.
Five spots at the ATP Finals are still up for grabs. Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti, both in the mix for them, will aim to take another step closer to qualifying when they take to the court for their first-round matches in Vienna.
With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches lined up on Day 2 of the Erste Bank Open 2025:
#1. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti
Tsitsipas' only title of the season came back in February, helping him re-enter the top 10 as well. However, his results have steadily deteriorated since then. He hasn't won back-to-back matches since making the Barcelona Open quarterfinals in April. He skipped the Asian swing due to an injury. His record for the season currently stands at 22-18.
Musetti has posted a 38-17 record in a career-best season for him. He reached the semifinals of the French Open and was the runner-up at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the final of the Chengdu Open a few weeks ago.
Tsitsipas leads Musetti 5-2 in their head-to-head. However, the former's days of dominating the latter are potentially over. Musetti won their last two meetings, which took place this year. The Italian will be favored to notch up another win in this rivalry based on their results this season.
Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.
#2. Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley
Zverev has compiled a 48-21 record this year, with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open and a title in Munich being his best results. He's a former champion at the Erste Bank Open, hoisting the winner's trophy in 2021. He has never lost prior to the quarterfinals across all of his prior appearances in Vienna.
Fearnley scored wins over Dalibor Svrcina and Hamad Medjedovic to book his place in the main draw of the Erste Bank Open. However, his run is likely to end in the first round. All three of his meetings with Zverev took place this year, and he lost all of them in straight sets. While the German hasn't been that imposing in recent weeks, he will still be favored to win this match.
Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.
#3. Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie
Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.
#4. Francisco Cerundolo vs Alex Michelsen
Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo to win in three sets.
#5. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Nikolai Budkov Kjaer
Predicted winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry to win in straight sets.
#6. Filip Misolic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Predicted winner: Filip Misolic to win in three sets.