Vienna 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier, Matteo Berrettini vs Alexei Popyrin | Erste Bank Open

A mix of first and second-round matches will be contested on Day 3 (Wednesday, October 22) of the Erste Bank Open 2025 in Vienna. Fifth seed Karen Khachanov and seventh seed Andrey Rublev have been the only upsets of the tournament so far.

Second seed Alexander Zverev avoided an early exit after rallying to beat Jacob Fearnley in three sets in the first round. Lorenzo Musetti and Tomas Martin Etcheverry were among the other victors.

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini will be in action on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches lined up on Day 3 of the Erste Bank Open 2025:

Trending

#1. Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Almaier

Sinner has put together another impressive season, highlighted by his triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also won the China Open, and finished as the runner-up at the French Open, US Open, Cincinnati Open and Italian Open. He won the Erste Bank Open in 2023 as well. His most recent outing was at the Shanghai Masters, where he retired in the third round due to severe cramping.

Sinner beat Altmaier in straight sets in Shanghai in the second round and improved his head-to-head with him to 2-1. The German has a 18-26 record this year, which pales in comparison to Sinner's 43-6 record. The four-time Major champion will be the favorite to win this showdown.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

#2. Matteo Berrettini vs Alexei Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Berrettini is trying to mount another comeback after his injury struggles. He was sidelined following his Wimbledon exit and returned to action during the Asian swing. His time in Asia was far from successful, winning only one of his three matches. He competed in last week's Stockholm Open as well, and lost to Ugo Humbert in the second round. He has an even 15-15 record this season.

Popyrin has been quite inconsistent this year and hasn't matched the highs from his previous season, during which he won his maiden Masters 1000 title. He has a 17-20 record this year, with quarterfinal appearances at the Canadian Open and the Monte-Carlos Masters being his best results. He has a 17-20 record for the season.

Berrettini leads Popyrin 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their first couple of meetings, while the latter came out on top in their most recent showdown at the Paris Masters 2024. Based on their results this year, this contest could swing either way. However, Berrettini's record in this rivalry tips the scales in his favor by a small margin.

Predicted winner: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets.

#3. Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

#4. Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor

Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.

#5. Alex de Minaur vs Filip Misolic

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

#6. Corentin Moutet vs Damir Dzumhur

Predicted winner: Corentin Moutet to win in straight sets.

#7. Tomas Machac vs Flavio Cobolli

Predicted winner: Tomas Machac to win in straight sets.

