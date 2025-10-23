Vienna 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Flavio Cobolli, Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet | Erste Bank Open

Second-round matches will conclude on Day 4 (Thursday, October 23) of the Erste Bank Open 2025 in Vienna. Two players already played their second-round contests on Wednesday.
Alex de Minaur and Tallon Griekspoor were the first two players to make the quarterfinals. The former beat Filip Misolic 6-4, 6-4, while the latter edged past Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).
The rest of the field will now aim to book their spots in the quarterfinals. On that note, here are the predictions for all the singles matches lined up on Day 4 of the Erste Bank Open 2025:
#1. Jannik Sinner vs Flavio Cobolli
Sinner commenced his quest for a second title at the Erste Bank Open with an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over Daniel Altmaier. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest, and dropped only four points on serve as well.
Cobolli beat Tomas Machac 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the first round here. It marked just his 10th win on hardcourts this year, and the 34th of his career on the surface. Sinner, on the other hand, has a 78-6 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season.
Four of those losses have come against Carlos Alcaraz, while his most recent loss was against Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters. However, he was physically hampered during his loss in Shanghai and eventually retired from the match. The stats speak for themselves, and Sinner's impressive record on hardcourts makes him the favorite to win this all-Italian derby.
Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.
#2. Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet
Medvedev fought past Nuno Borges 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2 to begin his Erste Bank Open campaign with a win. He extended his unbeaten run to five matches, having won the title at the Almaty Open over the past weekend. Moutet, on the other hand, made light work of Damir Dzumhur, beating him 6-3, 6-0.
Medvedev leads Moutet 2-1 in their head-to-head. He recently beat him in three sets en route to the title in Almaty. The Frenchman won their other encounter this year at the Citi DC Open in three sets as well.
The Russian has been in good form for the past few weeks. After a successful Asian swing, he will be keen to sustain this momentum in Europe as well. Furthermore, he has a 12-2 record in Vienna. He won the title here in 2022 and lost to Sinner in the 2023 final. Thus, Medvedev will be the favorite to win this showdown.
Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.
#3. Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi
Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.
#4. Alexander Bublik vs Francisco Cerundolo
Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik to win in three sets.
#5. Cameron Norrie vs Matteo Berrettini
Predicted winner: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.
#6. Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.