Vienna 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini | Erste Bank Open

It's quarterfinal eve on Day 5 (Friday, October 24) of the Erste Bank Open 2025 in Vienna. The top four seeds have safely made it to the last eight, led by World No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Italian is bidding to capture his fourth title of the season.

Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti are also a part of the quarterfinal line-up. The trio are also fighting for an ATP Finals berth. However, Daniil Medvedev, who won in the Almaty Open prior to his arrival in Vienna, was sent packing in the second round.

With another day of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches lined up on Day 5 of the Erste Bank Open 2025:

#1. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Sinner cruised past Daniel Altmaier 6-0, 6-2 to begin his Erste Bank Open campaign on a dominant note. Up against Flavio Cobolli in the second round, he beat his compatriot 6-2, 7-6 (4) to remain undefeated against his fellow Italians.

Bublik scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo in his opener here, and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Francisco Cerundolo. He won his fourth title of the season at the Hangzhou Open a month ago but didn't win a match in his next two tournaments. The Kazakh seems to have rediscovered his best once again in Vienna.

Bublik is one of the few players to beat Sinner this year, ousting him in the second round of the Halle Open. However, the Italian was competing straight after his heartbreaking loss in the French Open final. He got his revenge on Bublik a couple of months later at the US Open, conceding only three games and extending his record in this rivalry to 5-2. He's likely to extend his record in this rivalry once again in Vienna.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

#2. Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini

Alex de Minaur at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

De Minaur beat home favorites Jurij Rodionov and Filip Misolic in straight sets to make the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. Berrettini edged past Alexei Popyrin in two competitive sets, and then needed three sets to dispatch Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Berrettini has a 17-15 record this season, while de Minaur has compiled a 52-19 record. The former hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage this year, while the latter has a 4-6 record in quarterfinal matches this season.

Berrettini leads de Minaur 3-1 in their head-to-head. The Italian won their most recent meeting at this year's Miami Open in straight sets. De Minaur is susceptible of being outhit by a powerful shotmaker like Berrettini on faster surfaces. However, based on their recent results, the Aussie will be favored to come out on top in this meeting.

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

#3. Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

#4. Lorenzo Musetti vs Corentin Moutet

Predicted winner: Corentin Moutet to win in three sets.

