Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Alecander Zverev

Date: October 26, 2025

Tournament: Erste Bank Open

Round: Final

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €2,736,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev preview

Coming into the 2025 Vienna Open, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be looking to lift the trophy for a second time in their carrers.

Sinner, the top seed at this year’s tournament, has shown very little signs of rust after being forced to retire in his match at Shanghai. Prior to that, he had lifted the trophy in Beijing to add to his Wimbledon and Australian Open trophies.

The Italian has also improved his season’s win-loss to 47-6. He has beaten two seeds, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Bublik and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Zverev last lifted a trophy in June this year. (Source: Getty)

Zverev, meanwhile, also booked his spot in a first final since Stuttgart in June. He has an Australian Open final and a title at the Bavarian International to show for this year, but the 48-21 win-loss that he came into the tournament with is rather lackluster.

The German has also been tested more in Vienna, needing a third-set tiebreaker to come through against Jacob Fearnley. He needed to step up against Lorenzo Musetti but came through in two tight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev leads Sinner in their current head-to-head with a slender 4-3 margin. That said, it was the Italian who has their last two encoutners.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev odds

(Odds to be updated)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Sinner lifted the trophy in 2023.(Source: Getty)

With his 2023 trophy, Jannik Sinner is among the more recent champions at the tournament. Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, clinched the title in 2021.

The indoor hardcourts are suited for both players, who have big serves that can be accentuated in the quick conditions.

Zverev fumbled in his opening couple of matches, getting broken on a few occasions. That said, he was in top form in that department during the semifinal and never even faced a breakpoint.

Sinner will need to keep that in mind and protect his own serve well. The Italian is the more complete player and better mover. If he can keep the error count to the minimum, he should be able to edge past his opponent.

Prediction: Sinner in straight sets

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sinner to win in straight sets

Tip 2: At least 25 aces

Tennis 3: At least one tiebreaker set

