Vienna 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Alex de Minaur

Date: October 25, 2025

Tournament: Erste Bank Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,736,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview

Jannik Sinner at the Erste Bank Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will face fellow top 10 player Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sinner kicked off his quest for a second title in Vienna with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win against Daniel Altmaier. He beat fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6 (4) to set up a quarterfinal date with eighth seed Alexander Bublik. Sinner was in control of the proceedings right from the start, needing only one break of serve in each set to secure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

De Minaur beat home favorites Jurij Rodionov and Filip Misolic in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, where he was up against Matteo Berrettini. The opening set was a walk in the park for the Aussie, claiming it for the loss of only one game. While the second set was competitive, de Minaur eventually came out on top in the tie-break to score a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Sinner leads de Minaur 11-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the China Open 2025 in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -800 +1.5 (-3000)

Over 20.5 (-110)

Alex de Minaur +500 -1.5 (+775)

Under 20.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds via BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner's campaign at the Shanghai Masters, his previous tournament, came to an unfortunate end after he was forced to retire due to severe cramping in the third round. However, with neither excessive humidity nor the slow court speed being a factor at the Erste Bank Open, he's back to his best once again.

Ad

Sinner has been absolutely dominant on serve and hasn't faced even a single break point across any of his matches this week. He has also won over 90 percent of points behind his first serve in two of his three matches thus far. He improved his record for the season to 46-6 with his win over Bublik. He extended his unbeaten run in Vienna to eight matches as well, having won the title in his previous appearance in 2023.

Ad

De Minaur has advanced to the semifinals without losing a set. However, given his extremely one-sided record against Sinner, his time in Vienna is about to come to an end. He managed to push the Italian to three sets in their most recent meeting in Beijing last month, though he came up short in the end.

It marked the second time in 11 matches that de Minaur managed to win a set against Sinner. Given the latter's dominance in this rivalry, another win seems like a foregone conclusion.

Ad

Pick: Jannk Sinner to win in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur betting tips

Tip 1: Jannik Sinner to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More