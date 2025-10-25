Vienna 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Erste Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Alex de Minaur
Date: October 25, 2025
Tournament: Erste Bank Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €2,736,875
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner will face fellow top 10 player Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open 2025.
Sinner kicked off his quest for a second title in Vienna with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win against Daniel Altmaier. He beat fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6 (4) to set up a quarterfinal date with eighth seed Alexander Bublik. Sinner was in control of the proceedings right from the start, needing only one break of serve in each set to secure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
De Minaur beat home favorites Jurij Rodionov and Filip Misolic in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, where he was up against Matteo Berrettini. The opening set was a walk in the park for the Aussie, claiming it for the loss of only one game. While the second set was competitive, de Minaur eventually came out on top in the tie-break to score a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win.
Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
Sinner leads de Minaur 11-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the China Open 2025 in three sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur prediction
Sinner's campaign at the Shanghai Masters, his previous tournament, came to an unfortunate end after he was forced to retire due to severe cramping in the third round. However, with neither excessive humidity nor the slow court speed being a factor at the Erste Bank Open, he's back to his best once again.
Sinner has been absolutely dominant on serve and hasn't faced even a single break point across any of his matches this week. He has also won over 90 percent of points behind his first serve in two of his three matches thus far. He improved his record for the season to 46-6 with his win over Bublik. He extended his unbeaten run in Vienna to eight matches as well, having won the title in his previous appearance in 2023.
De Minaur has advanced to the semifinals without losing a set. However, given his extremely one-sided record against Sinner, his time in Vienna is about to come to an end. He managed to push the Italian to three sets in their most recent meeting in Beijing last month, though he came up short in the end.
It marked the second time in 11 matches that de Minaur managed to win a set against Sinner. Given the latter's dominance in this rivalry, another win seems like a foregone conclusion.
Pick: Jannk Sinner to win in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur betting tips
Tip 1: Jannik Sinner to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.