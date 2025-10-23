Vienna 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Ad

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie

Date: October 23, 2025

Tournament: Erste Bank Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €2,736,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie preview

Two former top-10 players, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie will lock horns for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Vienna Open.

Ad

Trending

Berrettini has been forced to miss parts of the season, including the French and US Opens, due to injury woes. Playing in Asia, he only won one match in three tournaments. He also made a second-round exit at Stockholm and came into this match with an overall win-loss record of 16-15.

The Italian was a straight-sets winner over Alexei Popyrin. He looked to be in a good touch during the match and will look to build on that win.

Ad

Norrie scored an upset win in his opener. (Source: Getty)

Norrie, meanwhile, has had a resurgent season in 2025. He has made the second week at two of the four Grand Slams, including a Wimbledon quarterfinal, and returned to the top-35 in the world rankings.

Ad

Much like Berrettini though, the Briton too won only one match in his three outings during the Asian swing. An upset win over Andrey Rublev here, however, has seen him improve the season’s win-loss record to 28-23.

Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Berrettini leads Norrie in their current head-to-head 2-0. Their latest meeting came at the Australian Open earlier this year, with the Italian winning in four sets.

Ad

Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie odds

(Odds to be updated)

Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Berrettini will look to be the aggressor. (Source: Getty)

The second-round encounter will pit Matteo Berrettini’s power-packed game against Cameron Norrie’s defensive prowess.

Ad

The Italian was winning an impressive 80% of the points behind the first serve and thundered down nine aces in his opening-round win. The indoor conditions propel his big serve and groundstrokes and he will look to win a fair few quick points.

Norrie got a taste of what’s to come against Andrey Rublev, who plays a brand of tennis not too different from Berrettini’s. The Briton, however, will need to be sharper. He squandered 8/13 break chances that he created against Rublev and cannot afford to be that wasteful.

Ad

All things considered, fans can expect a close battle, but the level of comfort that Berrettini has playing indoors should help him come through.

Prediction: Berretini in three sets

Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Berrettini

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: Over 28 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More