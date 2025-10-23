Vienna 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Erste Bank Open

Match details
Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie
Date: October 23, 2025
Tournament: Erste Bank Open
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Vienna, Austria
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard (Indoor)
Prize Money: €2,736,875
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie preview
Two former top-10 players, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie will lock horns for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Vienna Open.
Berrettini has been forced to miss parts of the season, including the French and US Opens, due to injury woes. Playing in Asia, he only won one match in three tournaments. He also made a second-round exit at Stockholm and came into this match with an overall win-loss record of 16-15.
The Italian was a straight-sets winner over Alexei Popyrin. He looked to be in a good touch during the match and will look to build on that win.
Norrie, meanwhile, has had a resurgent season in 2025. He has made the second week at two of the four Grand Slams, including a Wimbledon quarterfinal, and returned to the top-35 in the world rankings.
Much like Berrettini though, the Briton too won only one match in his three outings during the Asian swing. An upset win over Andrey Rublev here, however, has seen him improve the season’s win-loss record to 28-23.
Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head
Berrettini leads Norrie in their current head-to-head 2-0. Their latest meeting came at the Australian Open earlier this year, with the Italian winning in four sets.
Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie odds
(Odds to be updated)
Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie prediction
The second-round encounter will pit Matteo Berrettini’s power-packed game against Cameron Norrie’s defensive prowess.
The Italian was winning an impressive 80% of the points behind the first serve and thundered down nine aces in his opening-round win. The indoor conditions propel his big serve and groundstrokes and he will look to win a fair few quick points.
Norrie got a taste of what’s to come against Andrey Rublev, who plays a brand of tennis not too different from Berrettini’s. The Briton, however, will need to be sharper. He squandered 8/13 break chances that he created against Rublev and cannot afford to be that wasteful.
All things considered, fans can expect a close battle, but the level of comfort that Berrettini has playing indoors should help him come through.
Prediction: Berretini in three sets
Matteo Berrettini vs Cameron Norrie betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Berrettini
Tip 2: Each player to win a set
Tip 3: Over 28 games