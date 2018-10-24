×
Vienna Open 2018 Day 3: List of seeds in action

Kausthub Swaminathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:43 IST

Jürgen Melzer will be playing his final tournament in Erste Bank Vienna Open
With the main business happening at the Basel Open, the event in Vienna might not get the attention it deserves. The quality of matches, though, is just as good with the case in point being Day 4. It had 6 very exciting contests out of the 8 played, 5 of which went to the decider. There were couple of upsets too, making the day an all-round entertainment package.

The Austrian crowd will love the fact that both the local players have reached the second round. One of them is in his prime, walking into the sunshine (Dominic Thiem) while the other is in his last tournament, fading into the sunset (Jurgen Melzer). There are couple of other players as well, who are out there to prove a point.

So, there is a lot to play for and for us to watch out for. Here are the previews of the 5 seeds in action on Wednesday.

1. Kyle Edmund (GBR) v Schwartzman, 6pm IST - Estimated

Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund

Kyle Edmund is the current British No. 1, taking over from the injury-prone Andy Murray. He has a good balance between power and finesse to go with a nice temperament.

He'll be looking to move up a spot to 13 in ranking during this tournament as it also involves the current no. 13, Borna Coric. But, the crucial point for Edmund is the fact that a good showing in this tournament might get him into the ATP Tour Finals next month. Looking to stop him is the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The Brit's serve will be very effective against a vertically challenged opponent. But, Diego is a very underrated player who has proved to be a silent killer. The key to defeating him will be a consistently strong serve and powerful returns off his second serve.

Prediction - Kyle Edmund to win in 3 sets.

Vienna Tennis Open Croatia Tennis Austria Tennis Kevin Anderson Borna Coric Leisure Reading
Kausthub Swaminathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Have a great attachment in my life with a lot of sports. Cricket is my No.1 followed by Tennis. Analytical mind.
