Vienna Open: The 3 components of Marton Fucsovics' victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Kausthub Swaminathan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 22 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST

2018 China Open - Day 7

On one side, an 18-year-old Canadian Wildcard and on the other, a hungry Hungarian looking to improve on his 2nd round exit in the Shanghai Masters last week. It was an exciting start to the main draw of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. This was a match studded with good forehands by both players but was also marred by many unforced errors.

While the main headline makers are in action later in the day, this clash was by no means a lesser one. The contest which went to the decider had two completely one-sided sets. The final set though, totally compensated for that with riveting tennis from both sides of the court.

In the end it was the more experienced Marton Fucsovics who got the better of the flamboyant teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime opponent. He won the match to complete a magical comeback. The match, of course, had all the 3 parts that make a magic trick great present. The Pledge, The Turn, and The Prestige.

The Pledge: Conceding an early break

No one would have thought that the totally inexperienced player would be the one to get off to a quick start. The more experienced Fucsovics faltered first, surrendering a break and going 0-3 down.

Auger-Aliassime used his forehand to good effect during this assault, well assisted by a variety of serves. He got yet another break in the 6th game of the set to serve it out. He held comfortably as his opponent produced an ordinary showing.

Even though the European hit too many unforced errors, the reason for the scoreline being 1-6 was more due to the intense pressure applied by the youngster. This should be traced back to the early break, as that's what made sure Felix Auger-Aliassime start feeling at home and helped him settle into the match.

