Vienna Open: 5 players to watch out for

Dominic Thiem

After some wonderful performances in Moscow, Antwerp and Stockholm, the focus now shifts to the Vienna where the Erste Bank Open will be played from tomorrow.

The tournament will see some of the finest players descend in Vienna, eager to make a statement at the highest level. Some of these players are rank newcomers, while some have already announced themselves on the big stage and have proven their potential many times over.

Last year’s event was won by Kevin Anderson, who will be missing this year. The Big 3 of the tennis world (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) will not be taking part in the event either. However, there is no shortage of star power in Vienna; here are five players who can make plenty of noise this week:

#1 Dominic Thiem

2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 5

Dominic Thiem has been steadily improving on all surfaces the last two years. He's always been brilliant on clay, and he finished as the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open this year. The Austrian also won the Barcelona Open in April, but his hardcourt exploits have been equally impressive: he has won the Indian Wells Masters and Beijing Open this year.

Thiem's destructive forehand combined with his solid serve can trouble any opponent. His quick groundstrokes have outdone many opponents, while his topspin is quite effective on any surface.

Thiem’s calmness helps him during pressure situations; the Austrian has said it helps him focus whenever he plays a tricky opponent. He will be the player to beat at this year's Vienna Open.

1 / 5 NEXT