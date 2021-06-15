Viking Classic Birmingham 2021: Donna Vekic vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Donna Vekic vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 16 June 2021

Tournament: Viking Classic Birmingham

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel

Donna Vekic vs Camila Giorgi preview

Big-hitters Donna Vekic and Camila Giorgi will lock horns on Wednesday with a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Viking Classic Birmingham up for grabs.

Vekic, the third seed, is on the comeback trail after undergoing knee surgery earlier this season.

The Croat returned to the tour at Roland Garros, where she suffered a first-round loss to Karolina Pliskova. Vekic advanced to the third round at Nottingham before losing to eventual semifinalist Nina Stojanovic.

She got her Birmingham campaign off to the perfect start with a straight-sets win over Briton Francesca Jones.

Camila Giorgi

Giorgi also made a solid start to her grasscourt season, notching up a 6-3, 6-0 win over compatriot Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round. The Italian was firing on all cylinders and ended the match with seven aces and an 83% win rate on first serve.

Giorgi enjoys playing on grass, which suits her power-packed game, and she will enter the contest looking to cause an upset.

Donna Vekic vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Donna Vekic leads Camila Giorgi 2-0 in their head-to-head. Both meetings were closely contested, but ended in straight-sets wins for the Croat.

Donna Vekic vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Vekic has a couple of grasscourt finals under her belt.

Given her superior ranking and head-to-head advantage, Donna Vekic will enter the contest as the favorite. That said, Camila Giorgi could well pose a few problems.

When her game is on, Giorgi can prove too hot to handle for most opponents. Her performance in the first round, where she struck winners from all parts of the court, would have filled her with confidence.

Vekic, meanwhile, has a strong, consistent baseline game and good movement. She also has a great record in three-set matches, but her fitness could be a cause for concern. The third seed hasn't been tested in any of her matches since returning from knee surgery and could still be a little rusty.

If Giorgi can pick up from where she left off against Gatto-Monticone in the last match and maintain a steady level, she could walk away with her first win over Vekic.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets

