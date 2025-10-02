Villena Open 2025: Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly
Date: October 2, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Villena Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Villena, Spain
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly preview
Third seed Carreno-Busta will face Eliakim Coulibay in the second round of the 2025 Villena Challenger.
Carreno-Busta has had a poor 2025 season on the main Tour, as the Spaniard has not won more than a single match in the main draw of any of the Tour-level events, getting knocked out of the second round at most events.
Carreno-Busta's form on the Challenger Tour has been better as he won two titles in Tenerife, with wins over Alejandro Moro Canas and Filip Misolic in the two finals, and the Spaniard began his Villena Open campaign with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Dali Blanch in the first round.
Eliakim Coulibaly has only played on the Challenger Tour this year, winning one title at the Abidjan 2 Challenger, where he won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Aziz Dougaz in the final.
Coulibaly has done well on hard courts this season, as the Ivorian player also reached a hard-court final at the Monastir Challenger, where he lost against Robin Bertrand, and at the Villena Challenger, he began with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Christoph Negritu in the first round.
Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly prediction
Carreno-Busta has a 57 percent win rate on hard courts and has won four titles from five finals on the surface, with his last title coming at the 2022 Canadian Open, where he won against Hubert Hurkacz in the final.
Coulibaly has one hard-court title on the Challenger Tour, which he won this year at Abidjan, with the Ivorian player also winning ten titles from fourteen hard-court titles on the ITF Tour.
Carreno-Busta is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he has more experience and is the seeded player.
Pick- Carreno-Busta to win in straight sets
Pablo Carreno-Busta vs Eliakim Coulibaly betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Carreno-Busta to win
Tip 2: Carreno-Busta to win in straight sets
Tip 3: Match to have fewer than 20 games