Want to break into top 250 by the year end, reveals tennis prodigy Karman Kaur Thandi in an exclusive interview

She has won three ITF titles and has represented India at the Fed Cup.

Karman Kaur Thandi is one of India’s brightest tennis talents

Karman Kaur Thandi has been touted as India’s future singles Grand Slam winner and for good reason too. She has represented the country in multiple junior Grand Slams and has now become a regular on the ITF circuit, where she has reached two finals in the singles category and won three titles in doubles, the most recent of which came in March this year.

Currently ranked 480 in the WTA rankings, Thandi has progressed steadily and is now looking to enter the big leagues of the women’s game in the near future. She is currently training in France at the famous Mouratoglou Academy in Nice, run by Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’s long-time coach.

Thandi spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, where she spoke about her training regimen, her game and her objectives in the near future. Here are a few excerpts!

How is your training going on in France? What is it like training there?

I’m training at the Mouratglou Academy and the facilities and infrastructure really good there. I go there to train for a couple of weeks and then travel to various tournaments. The coaches there are really good and supportive. They motivate us to do well in competitions and each session is quite intensive. Also, we have great fitness trainers who respond to our individual needs and help us keep in good shape.

What is a normal day at the academy like?

The morning starts with the usual warm-up exercises, after which we play tennis for one-and-a-half hours. We do different types of drills depending on the requirements. After that, we do fitness for about 90 minutes again, followed by another session on the tennis court.

More or less, we have the same routine every day. The coaches at the academy take care of our rest time as well and we get great facilities for recovery such as ice baths, etc.

How would you describe your playing style on the court? Which star players do you look to emulate?

I think of myself as an aggressive player who is ready to fight for every point. I am always charged up and grunting with every shot. I have a big serve and that along with my forehand are my biggest weapons. My favourite surface is the hard court, as it suits my game the most.

My role model is definitely Maria Sharapova. I really admire the way she plays and I’m happy that she has returned to action. In the men’s game, my favourite player is Roger Federer.

What are your plans for the near future? When are you expecting to break into the Grand Slam events?

For my next tournament, I will be travelling to Uzbekistan for a $25,000 tournament and after that, I will come back to France for training. To play the Grand Slam qualifiers, the minimum ranking required is between the 230-250 range. I am currently ranked 480 right now and my target at the end of the year is to break into the top 250, so that I can enter the Grand Slams.

How are ASICS supporting you in your journey?

ASICS have been a huge help and now I don't have to worry about my equipment thanks to them. They have started supporting various Indian players at my level, which is a great boost to the sport as well.

