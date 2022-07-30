Warsaw 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Poland Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Caroline Garcia vs (3) Jasmine Paolini

Date: 30 July 2022

Tournament: Poland Open 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $251,750

Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia will square off against third seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the Poland Open on Saturday. She's been on the rise this season, garnering 25 wins from 39 matches and a title-winning campaign at the Bad Homburg Open. The Frenchwoman has also made semifinal runs at the Lyon Open and Lausanne Ladies Open.

Garcia entered Warsaw on the back of a quarterfinal run in Palermo. She picked up dominating wins over Misaki Doi and Elisabetta Cocciaretto en route to the quarterfinals and achieved the unthinkable by defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old became the first woman this season to defeat the Pole on clay, defeating her 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Jasmine Paolini, on the other hand, has registered 16 wins from 32 matches. Her best results this season include a quarterfinal run at the Lyon Open and a semifinal run most recently at the Palermo Ladies Open.

The Italian began her campaign in Warsaw with a commanding victory over Danka Kovincic, outclassing the tennis pro from Montenegro in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. She followed it up with hard-fought wins against Clara Burel and Viktorija Golubic to secure her place in the last four. The 26-year-old first defeated Burel 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-0 and then outwitted the Swiss in a gripping three-set bout 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Garcia leads the head-to-head against Paolini 2-0. She defeated her in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Lausanne Ladies Open in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia -190 -2.5(-140) Over 20.5(-145) Jasmine Paolini +145 +2.5(+100) Under 20.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Fans can expect an exciting clash at the Poland Open as both players are in good form at the moment. Garcia picked up one of the biggest wins of the season by snapping French Open winner Iga Swiatek's 18-match win streak on clay. She will be the favorite heading into this contest.

The 28-year-old held her nerve brilliantly in the previous match, saving six break points against the World No. 1. She showcased her powerful baseline game, creating acute angles on her groundstrokes with heavy topspin on her shots.

Meanwhile, Paolini served decently in her previous match, winning 72 per cent of her first serve points and saving seven break points against Golubic. She got off to a slow start against the Swiss but found her bearings as the match progressed.

The 26-year-old has shown consistency in the last few weeks by making back-to-back semifinals for the first time in her career. She likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and will look to disrupt Garcia's rhythm.

Paolini will need to find the extra gear and raise her level against a formidable opponent who's having a brilliant season. If Paolini adds a bit of creativity to her game, she could cause some problems for the Frenchwoman, but Garcia will likely find a way and overpower the Italian.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.

