Washington 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | Citi Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 5 August 2021

Tournament: Citi Open 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington DC, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,895,290

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - YouTube: TennisTV

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview

Jannik Sinner, one of the most exciting young players on tour, will play fellow youngster Sebastian Korda on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Citi Open.

Sinner has had a good season so far in 2021, having gone 25-14 for the year leading up to Washington. The Italian won his second career singles title at the Melbourne 250 tournament before making his first Masters 1000 final in Miami, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

He is special.



19yo Jannik Sinner wins back to back ATP titles - Sofia to finish 2020, Melbourne to start 2021 - beating Stefano Travaglia 7-6(4), 6-4 for a 10th consecutive.



Incredible mental effort after playing a 3h07 semifinal and knowing he will face Shapovalov tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Sexy06EUQe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 7, 2021

Sinner made a run to the fourth round at Roland Garros too, but endured a first-round exit at Wimbledon. He had another first-round exit on his return to the tour in Atlanta, but combined with Reilly Opelka to win the doubles title.

Sinner snapped a three-match losing streak in Washington DC by beating Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round on Wednesday.

Sebastian Korda on his part has had a promising year too, winning 22 of his 32 matches so far. Like Sinner, Korda has also won a title this year - in the city of Parma.

The 21-year-old, who also reached the final at Delray Beach and the quarterfinals in Miami, made an inspired run to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. He lost 8-10 in the fifth set to Karen Khachanov despite the fact that it was his maiden main-draw appearance at SW19.

Karen Khachanov survives a match in which both serves and brains were broken.



After THIRTEEN breaks in the fifth set, Khachanov prevails 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 over Sebastian Korda.#Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 5, 2021

Korda beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in the Washington first round to set up the encounter with Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Sebastian Korda have never met on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda

Jannik Sinner has a powerful all-round game that is especially suited to hardcourt. He serves well, moves efficiently and hits big off both flanks. But his opponent arguably has more variety, especially off the serve.

Sebastian Korda's serve was a big weapon en route his Round-of-16 appearance at Wimbledon, and that shot could help him on Thursday too. The American also seems to have the better all-court game, and he does well to finish points at the net when given the opportunity.

Although both players are coming off straight-set opening-round wins, Korda has more momentum behind him and is expected to take this one and advance to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid