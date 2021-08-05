Washington 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | Citi Open

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda
Date: 5 August 2021
Tournament: Citi Open 2021
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Washington DC, United States
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $1,895,290
Match timing: 2 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 11.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - YouTube: TennisTV
Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview
Jannik Sinner, one of the most exciting young players on tour, will play fellow youngster Sebastian Korda on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Citi Open.
Sinner has had a good season so far in 2021, having gone 25-14 for the year leading up to Washington. The Italian won his second career singles title at the Melbourne 250 tournament before making his first Masters 1000 final in Miami, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz.
Sinner made a run to the fourth round at Roland Garros too, but endured a first-round exit at Wimbledon. He had another first-round exit on his return to the tour in Atlanta, but combined with Reilly Opelka to win the doubles title.
Sinner snapped a three-match losing streak in Washington DC by beating Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round on Wednesday.
Sebastian Korda on his part has had a promising year too, winning 22 of his 32 matches so far. Like Sinner, Korda has also won a title this year - in the city of Parma.
The 21-year-old, who also reached the final at Delray Beach and the quarterfinals in Miami, made an inspired run to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. He lost 8-10 in the fifth set to Karen Khachanov despite the fact that it was his maiden main-draw appearance at SW19.
Korda beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in the Washington first round to set up the encounter with Sinner.
Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head
Jannik Sinner and Sebastian Korda have never met on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda prediction
Jannik Sinner has a powerful all-round game that is especially suited to hardcourt. He serves well, moves efficiently and hits big off both flanks. But his opponent arguably has more variety, especially off the serve.
Sebastian Korda's serve was a big weapon en route his Round-of-16 appearance at Wimbledon, and that shot could help him on Thursday too. The American also seems to have the better all-court game, and he does well to finish points at the net when given the opportunity.
Although both players are coming off straight-set opening-round wins, Korda has more momentum behind him and is expected to take this one and advance to the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.