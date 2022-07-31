Washington 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Citi Open

The 2022 edition of the Citi Open, the tenth overall, boasts of its strongest field in years — with as many as six Grand Slam champions featuring in the draw. The WTA 250 tournament is scheduled to be held in Washington DC between August 1 - 7.

Home favorite Jessica Pegula is the top seed at this year's tournament, but will expect a tough fight from a jam-packed field that includes the likes of Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu. Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams will also make her long-awaited return to singles competition at the event.

What is the Citi Open?

Co-founded by tennis legend Arthur Ashe, along with Donald Dell and John Harris in 1969, the Citi Open first held its women's competition in 2011 in College Park, Maryland. The men's and women's tournaments were merged for the 2012 season and have been held in Washington DC — the Rock Creek Park since.

American No. 1 Jessica Pegula became just the second home champion when she lifted the trophy in the last edition, which was held in 2019. Other champions include Sloane Stephens, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdaléna Rybáriková among others.

Venue

The Citi Open 2022 will be held on the outdoor hardcourts of Rock Creek Park in Washington DC, a venue that has hosted the tournament since the inaugural edition back in 1969.

Players

Jessica Pegula is the top seed at this year's tournament.

Jessica Pegula opens her campaign at the Citi Open against fellow American Haley Baptise, but could run into a resurgent Daria Saville in the second round. The American also has to watch out for the likes of Venus Williams, Andrea Petkovic and Clara Tauson — all of whom crowd her quarter.

Third seed Simona Halep and sixth seed Kaia Kanepi will likely slug it out for the other semifinal spot in the top half.

The Grand Slam-winning duo of Victoria Azarenka and Emma Raducanu find themselves on a collision course in the bottom half of the draw.

While the former will need to be wary of the big-hitting Dayana Yastremska and Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria, the 19-year-old faces a tough test in the form of fifth seed Elise Mertens and fellow Major winners Stephens and Sofia Kenin.

Schedule

The qualifying matches for the Citi Open 2022 are scheduled for July 30 – 31. The main-draw matches will commence on Monday, August 1 at 11 am local time, while the summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, August 7.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment for this year's edition is $251,750, while the prize money on offer is $$239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can catch all the action from the Citi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TS.

