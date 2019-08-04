Washington Open 2019 Final: Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev, Preview and Prediction

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Nick Kyrgios will face off for the second time

Australia’s controversial star Nick Kyrgios, who partnered young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in doubles earlier this week, narrowly edged past the No. 1 seed in their semi-final clash to storm into his 2nd final of the year.

In the final, Kyrgios will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who has had a stunning 2019 season. In the semi-final clash, Medvedev dominated his German opponent Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-2 to cruise into his 4th final of the year.

The Russian has been sensational throughout the tournament and is yet to drop a set en route to the final. On the other hand, Kyrgios saved a match point against Tsitsipas, having had to toil hard to get past the young Greek.

In their only previous meeting, Kyrgios triumphed over Medvedev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rome Masters earlier this year.

Citi Open - Nick Kyrgios

Aside from Acapulco where the Australian secured emphatic victories over Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, Kyrgios has endured an indifferent season. However, he has kicked off his North American hard court swing in the best possible way and will look to cap it off with the title.

Medvedev, on the other hand, has already bettered his efforts from the past two years and is also looking for his second title of the year.

The upcoming clash will feature a contrast in philosophies. While Medvedev portrays the image of a disciplined and determined player, Kyrgios is the bad boy of tennis, known for his antics on and off the court.

Can the free-wheeling Kyrgios produce the goods once again and tame Medvedev or will the disciplined and relentless approach of the Russian overcome the mercurial Australian? We will just have to wait and see.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios to win in three sets.