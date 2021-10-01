Watch: 9-year-old Emma Raducanu shows incredible agility and fight in grueling rally

Emma Raducanu's run at the 2021 US Open earned her millions of new fans. The British teenager impressed one and all with her dominant displays as she cruised to the title without dropping a single set.

Aggression, footspeed and agility -- standout features of her 2021 US Open campaign -- have been part of Raducanu's game right from the start of her junior career.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) recently shared a video of a 9-year-old Raducanu playing in a local tournament at the the National Tennis Center.

The video features an exciting baseline rally between Raducanu and fellow British player Sonay Kartal. The US Open champion can be seen dictating play for the majority of the 35-second-long video with her quick movement and confident strokes. However, just as Raducanu approaches the net, Kartal manages to unleash a forehand passing shot up the line.

The LTA captioned the post: "Emma Raducanu Tennis Archive". Earlier this month, Sky Sports shared an interview they had conducted with an 11-year-old Raducanu, who spoke about her desire to win a Grand Slam.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lead wildcard entrants for Indian Wells

Raducanu at her 'homecoming' event.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray have been awarded wildcards for the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, which is scheduled to be played in Indian Wells between 4-11 October.

Indian Wells will be Raducanu's first major event since her title-winning run at Flushing Meadows. The youngster was recently spotted hitting the practice courts in the lead-up to the tournament.

Raducanu and Murray lead the list of players who have received wildcards for the event. Other big names who have been awarded direct entry into the draw include former women's singles champion Kim Clijsters, who is continuing her tennis comeback, and former top-10 men's singles player Jack Sock.

The list of wildcards, which was released earlier this week, also includes fast-rising youngsters Holger Rune and Jenson Brooksby.

