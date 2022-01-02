Watch: Alex de Minaur gets emotional in front of home crowd after ATP Cup 2022 win against Matteo Berrettini

Alex de Minaur cemented his position as a giant killer, defeating World No. 7 Matteo Berretini in front of his home crowd at the Ken Rosewell Arena in Sydney. The 22-year-old could not contain his emotions after his dominating win and gave a heartfelt speech to the fans who cheered him on.

The World No. 34 barely had any voice left after the match, but that did not stop de Minaur from expressing his delight over playing in front of a packed home crowd.

"It's no secret that this court brings out the best in me. There is no place like playing at home and in front of a packed crowd which is just amazing," de Minaur said.

Alex De Minaur considers representing his country the greatest honor that could be bestowed upon him. The occasion was made sweeter by getting to play in front of his friends and family, who gathered in Sydney to show their support for the Australian.

Alex De Minaur also reflected on his struggles in the past, saying that setbacks have prevented him from reaching his full potential. But Australia's No. 1 added that 2022 was going to be a "big year" for him and that he was finally in a place where he could sustain his development.

"My whole career I have had a couple of setbacks but look, I am back," de Minaur said. "I worked really hard to be here, I am in the best shape of my life and I am ready to have a big year."

Alex de Minaur led Australia's resurgent win over Italy at the ATP Cup 2022

Alex de Minaur led the fightback against the previous year's runner-up Italy at the ATP Cup 2022

Alex De Minaur needed only an hour and 25 minutes to dismantle Matteo Berretini 6-3, 7-6(4) in the second singles rubber of the Group B tie between Italy and Australia.

The win pulled Australia level with Italy after Jannik Sinner had disposed of Max Purcell 6-1, 6-3 in the first rubber with relative ease. With the tie evenly poised, John Peers and Luke Saville partnered to pull off a 6-3, 7-5 upset against Italy's doubles pairing of Berrettini and Simone Bolelli.

As a result, Australia soared to the top of Group B, courtesy of a better set-win percentage (66.67%) than Russia (62.50%). Australia's next tie is against Russia on January 4, while Italy play against France on the same day to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

