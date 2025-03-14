WATCH: Bizarre scenes unfold at Indian Wells as play halts after objects fly all over the court in extreme conditions during Daniil Medvedev's match

The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens arena saw an unexpected change of weather on Friday, March 14. During a showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Fils, heavy winds started blowing into the court. This made the line officials gather around for a discussion and play was halted on a few occasions.

In the end, Daniil Medvedev secured his place in the Indian Wells semi-finals for the third straight year. The Russian battled for two hours and 25 minutes before sealing a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) win.

The intense match saw interruptions due to powerful 60 km/h winds which scattered debris across the court. His rival, Arthur Fils had to prevent a drink cooler from being carried away while simultaneously holding onto his hat to keep it from flying off.

BNP Paribas Open's official X handle shared a video showing the disruption. In the short clip, a ball kid was seen holding down objects that were being blown away by the wind. The chair umpire waited for the winds to abate before the game was restarted.

Despite the interruptions, the Russian managed to take down Arthur Fils and therefore ended up securing a spot in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev admits to walking a tough road

Daniil Medvedev at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev admitted that he had to face heartbreaking defeats this year in tight matches similar to this one. After his hard-fought victory over Arthur Fils, the ATP star expressed his happiness.

"I lost a lot of tight matches this year where I could have won, should have won maybe. I have lost a lot of tight matches where it goes a little bit 50-50 and the more it goes like that, the more you can lose confidence in the tight moments. I was happy I was able to get over the line as he saved some match points and had a break lead in the third. I am just happy to win," he said, after the win.

Although Fils might have lost the chance to secure a semifinal spot, he still hit a milestone by reaching the career high of world No.18. Medvedev, on the other side, will now compete against Holger Rune for a spot in the finals.

