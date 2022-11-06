Watch: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum reps Serena Williams before Chicago Bulls clash

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum was recently seen wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Serena Williams before the match against Chicago Bulls.

The official Celtics page on NBC, Sports Boston posted the video on Twitter. The video has been a hit amongst fans of both players, garnering more than 5,000 views, 55 retweets and 368 likes.

"@jaytatum0 reppin the goat 🐐 @serenawilliams

The video shows Jayson Tatum walking down the corridor before he readies himself for the match. A picture of Serena Williams celebrating her victory during the second-round match against Christina McHale during the 2016 Wimbledon is seen on his t-shirt.

Serena Williams and Jayson Tatum are in a list of superstar investors in the sports company founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. TMRW Sports is a company that employs technology to create innovative sports, media, and entertainment strategies. The TGL, a screen golf league that will debut in 2024 and involve PGA Tour players, is being organized by TMRW.

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, spoke about their daughter Olympia, "Her opinion is the only one I care about"

Olympia with her parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The only opinion that matters to Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is that of their daughter.

In an interview with Abram Brown of The Information, the co-founder of Reddit expressed his desire for his daughter to recognize him for his contributions to Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm he is now establishing. The 39-year-old posted portions from the article in an Instagram post.

"I want Olympia to know me for Seven Seven Six. That's what she's gonna see me building. In many ways, her opinion is the only opinion I care about," he said.

Ohanian also discussed his dramatic departure from Reddit and how he sought forgiveness through his new business. Due to a disagreement with the board of directors of the firm on its content moderation practices, the American entrepreneur abruptly left Reddit in 2020.

He eventually went on to co-manage Initialized Capitals, a venture capital firm, with Garry Tan, before leaving the company a few months later to launch his own business. Ohanian said that his work at Reddit and Initialized Capital was unevenly successful. He declared that he never wanted to experience such a feeling again.

"I don't want to ever again feel like I'm one vote out of five on a thing that I created," he asserted.

He owed the transformation in himself as an entrepreneur and a man, to his wife, Serena Williams, and daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman," he stated.

Poll : 0 votes