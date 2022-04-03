Watch: Carlos Alcaraz surprised by his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero ahead of Miami final clash

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to play his first Masters 1000 final in a few hours, taking on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 MiamI Masters. Unfortunately, the man who has coached him all the way to this enviable position could not be with the Spaniard during the tournament for unfortunate reasons.

Ferrero, a former World No. 1 on the ATP tour and a former Roland Garros champion, had to be back home in Spain to mourn the recent passing away of his father Eduardo. Alcaraz even signed the camera lens with a heartfelt message to show his support for the 42-year-old after his quarter-final win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

But on Sunday, the World No. 16 received the best possible surprise he could have wished for. Relaxing in the hotel alongside his team in anticipation of the clash, the teenager was greeted by the Spaniard, who had flown all the way to be with his protege before the most important moment of his career to date.

The two exchanged the warmest of hugs at their reunion, with Ferrero giving Alcaraz a few pats on the back to show his appreciation for a job well done so far. Meanwhile, the rest of Carlos Alcaraz's entourage were just as surprised by the visit, and showed their excitement with loud cheers of approval.

Carlos Alcaraz could become the youngest champion in Miami Open history with a win against Casper Ruud

A win on Sunday will make Carlos Alcaraz the youngest Miami Open champion in history

Carlos Alcaraz already has a few "youngest-ever" records to his name and he can add more to that list with a win against Casper Ruud. A victory for the World No. 16 would make him the youngest champion in the tournament's 37-year history.

The record is currently held by Novak Djokovic, who won the 2007 edition when he was 19 years and 9 months old. At the age of 18 years and 10 months, Alcaraz will beat the Serb's record by almost an entire year. On top of that, the teenager will also become the third-youngest Masters 1000 champion, behind only Michael Chang and idol Rafael Nadal.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Who wins their first Masters 1000 title?!



Stream the 2022 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz vs 23-year-old Casper RuudWho wins their first Masters 1000 title?!Stream the 2022 #MiamiOpen final live today on Tennis TV: tnn.is/App 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz vs 23-year-old Casper Ruud 🌟 Who wins their first Masters 1000 title?!Stream the 2022 #MiamiOpen final live today on Tennis TV: tnn.is/App https://t.co/wqzvKy31BP

But Ruud is not to be underestimated. The World No. 8 trails 1-0 in the head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz, having lost their previous encounter at the 2021 Andalucia Open, but has been just as solid as his opponent in Miami.

The Norwegian has defeated three seeded players en route to the final - Alexander Bublik, Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev - and will be looking to win his first Masters 1000 title as well. A victory on Sunday will also make Ruud the first-ever Norwegian to win an ATP 1000 event.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala