Watch: Carlos Alcaraz and his team go bowling at the gym during Cincinnati Open

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is having a great time at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. He defeated Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul, and Max Purcell on his way to the semifinals, where he faced Hubert Hurkacz.

The young Spaniard showcased his resilience by thwarting match point in the second set and ultimately surging past the unseeded Hurkacz. The final scoreline read 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Alcaraz will now face Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, in a rematch of their 2023 Wimbledon final from last month. World No. 2 Djokovic defeated 2021 tournament champion Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in Cincinnati.

Carlos Alcaraz was seen having fun with his team at the gym before the big night. Alcaraz, along with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and other members of his team, went bowling in full force, relishing every moment.

"I knew that playing against Hubie is always tough, but we fought until the last ball" - Carlos Alcaraz

During a post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz talked about how difficult his encounter against Hubert Hurkacz was. He said that he was thinking about saving the match point until the last ball, and when he got the chance, he was overjoyed to win.

"Yeah, it was really, really tough. I knew before the match that playing against Hubie (Hubert Hukacz) is always tough. But we fought until the last ball. That match ball down, I was thinking about try to save that match ball, keep it up, in that moment just to stay there all the time," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"I knew that I was going to have my chances if I saved that match ball. I did. I took the opportunity. I really, really happy to get the win today," he added.

Alcaraz added:

"Yeah, I mean, he has a great tennis, really aggressive one. I remember in Toronto I didn't start well the match. He broke me in the first game 'cause I had a lot of mistakes. It cost me the set. I was try to recovery in Toronto."

"Today it was different. I thought of the first set that I was playing well, but probably he did a perfect set. I just thought that I wanted to stay there, I wanted to take the opportunities that he bring to me. Obviously he's one of the best players on tour right now. Yeah, he has his own way," the Spaniard continued.