WATCH: Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko celebrate goals with chest bumps in friendly soccer match at Canadian Open 2023

Daria Kasatkina, Jelena Ostapenko, Donna Vekic, and Victoria Azarenka recently teamed up against a local football club in a friendly match ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open.

The top women’s tennis players swapped their rackets for soccer balls to represent the WTA in a thrilling 3-3 draw against CF Montréal.

The match was organized as part of the promotional activities for the 2023 Canadian Open that will take place from August 7 to 13 in Montreal.

The friendly match between the WTA and CF Montréal was a fun and entertaining way to showcase the soccer skills of the tennis stars. Kasatkina and Ostapenko showed their chemistry on the pitch as they celebrated their goals with chest bumps.

The match was a close contest, with both teams scoring three goals each. The WTA players impressed with their speed, agility, and accuracy, while the CF Montréal players showed their strength, experience, and teamwork. The final score was a fair reflection of the balance of play, as both sides displayed friendly rivalry and camaraderie.

The Omnium Banque Nationale official Instagram account posted a clip from the match on Saturday, August 5. In the clip, Ostapenko gave a chest bump to Daria after scoring a goal.

"It was a 3-3 tie between @wta players and @cfmontreal players at #OBN23 ⚽️🔥👀," the post was captioned.

Daria Kasatkina and Elise Mertens to clash in the Canadian Open first round

Daria Kasatkina in Rothesay International Eastbourne

The National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. It is part of the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 series and serves as a key warm-up event for the US Open.

One of the most anticipated matches in the first round of the women’s draw is between Daria Kasatkina of Russia and Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Kasatkina, currently ranked No. 11, has reached the finals of the Adelaide International 2 and Eastbourne; quarterfinals at Abu Dhabi and Palermo; and semifinals at Charleston.

Mertens, currently ranked No. 29, reached the semifinals at Monterrey. She had a stellar season in doubles as she reached the finals at Wimbledon and Rome, and quarterfinals at Australian Open, Indian Wells, Abu Dhabi, Miami, and Netherlands.

The two players have met six times before, with Kasatkina leading the head-to-head 4-2. Their most recent encounter was at the Miami Open, where Mertens triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.