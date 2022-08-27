Watch: Emma Raducanu poses with artwork of herself created with over 500 Rubik's cubes

An artist called 'The College Cuber' recently created portraits of both Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal using over 500 Rubik's Cubes each, ahead of the 2022 US Open.

Raducanu was shown her Rubik's Cube artwork in person and appreciated the gesture, posing with framed cubes for a photo.

The video of Raducanu seeing her Rubik's cube rendition can be seen in the Tweet embedded below. Nadal's version of a similar creation can also be seen in the same video.

In the video, the defending US Open champion was shown the artwork at Flushing Meadows itself, where the 19-year-old is currently practicing ahead of her first-round clash against Alize Cornet.

Raducanu can be heard asking the producer of the video for details about the creation, who responded that it took the artist over 500 Rubik's Cubes to make the artwork. The artist used an algorithm to create the photo and solve the cubes individually to create the artwork.

"Got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there" - Emma Raducanu on why she stopped during her practice sessions at Flushing Meadows

The defending champion trains ahead of the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu was spotted stopping multiple times during one of her practice sessions at Flushing Meadows. She was asked to divulge the reasons for the same during her pre-tournament press conference.

Revealing that she encountered blisters and niggles, the Brit explained that she suffered an off day during training.

"I think that today, I mean, the practice, I had, like, a few small things, got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there," Emma Raducanu said. "It's just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing... I don't know. You just feel a bit out of it. Can't really explain myself, to be honest. I'm sure everyone in this room has probably had a day like that. Yeah, it is what it is."

Shifting her focus to the tournament, Emma Raducanu called the US Open one of her "favorite tournaments" and added that she has fond memories of New York as a city.

"I think it's really nice to be back in New York. I mean, it's great for me to come here having done a year on the tour, having played most of the tournaments," she said. "Yeah, I'm really happy with what I've sort of done this year and how I've come out of certain situations. But, yeah, I've obviously got amazing memories in New York. It's got to be up there as one of my favorite tournaments. So, yeah, I'm just happy to be back in the city as well."

