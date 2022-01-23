×
Watch: Former World No. 1 mocks Stefanos Tsitsipas about his "10-minute long toilet break" calls the Greek  "a complete dreamer"

Modified Jan 23, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas received severe backlash last season for his long toilet breaks, forcing the ATP to chart out new rules with limitations on the time and frequency of these breaks. However, Mats Wilander genuinely believes the Greek was not aware of how much time he was using up during these breaks because he's a "complete dreamer."

Tsitsipas defeated Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-4 to qualify for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. But for a few moments after the match the 23-year-old did not realize he had clinched victory. Instead, he was seen gearing up to play another point. Reacting to this, the former World No. 1 appreciated Tsitsipas' ability to block out distractions and praised his passion for the game.

"He really is a complete dreamer. A couple of times we have seen at this tournament where he doesn't know what the score is, he doesn't know that there is a changeover," Mats Wilander said on Eurosport. "I love it. I think it is so refreshing. To be so free, in a way, but to still care so much. Wow, he cares a lot when he plays tennis."
Imagine winning match point... and then not realising the game has finished! 🙈Well, 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 happened to Stefanos Tsitsipas!Matt Wilander has reacted to the funny on-court mix-up 😂⬇️#AusOpen | @steftsitsipas

Bringing up the sensitive issue of toilet breaks, Wilander jokingly explained there was no way the Greek was using them to cheat because he doesn't even know where his phone is.

"He [Tsitsipas] had a 10-minute toilet break at the US Open and didn't realise how long he took. I don't think he would ever get coaching when he goes in there because I don't think he knows where his phone is!," Wilander joked. "He didn't even realise that he had match point, that is so typical of Stefanos Tsitsipas!"

Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas was left unamused after being handed a coaching violation

After multiple extended toilet breaks last year, Tsitsipas has been subject to additional scrutiny this season. At 3-4 during the second set against Paire on Saturday, the chair umpire gave Tsitsipas a coaching violation which the Greek was not too happy with.

Coaching violation for Mr. Tsitsipas. #AusOpen | flashscore.com/tennis https://t.co/kqYIsOrCLT
"I have to give you a warning for coaching because I have told you before! I am going to consider it coaching. I did tell you that. After the first set, remember?," the Chair Umpire was heard saying according to Eurosport.

This came as a reaction to an animated outburst from Tsitsipas' dad and coach. The fourth seed had no choice but to accept it but still managed to win the match.

The 23-year-old will square off against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday.

