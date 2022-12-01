Watch: Iga Swiatek recreates iconic 'The Lion King' scene celebrating her 2022 season

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has had a dominant 2022 season, winning eight titles, including the French Open and the US Open, and ended the year with a 67-8 win/loss record.

Following the conclusion of a successful year on the tour, the three-time Grand Slam champion took to her social media to cap off the season and shared a fun rendition video of the 1994 classic 'The Lion King.'

"Season is over and I have a surprise for you. Winning so many tournaments, having these crazy 37-matches without a loss streak, achieving another two Grand Slam titles, and last but not least - becoming no 1 in the world and finishing the year in this position. This is crazy. Let’s celebrate it in my own special way - with humor and fun. Watch this and please, answer this very intriguing question: when is… my time to rule on the grass?" wrote Iga Swiatek.

The two-time Roland Garros champion mentioned that she was a fan of the iconic animated movie, which won the Academy Award in 1995, when she was growing up.

"Back to work soon! Enjoy the video, like I enjoyed “The Lion King” as a child. Did you?" she added.

"I didn't know if she would do it with me or with the next coach” - Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski

Iga Swiatek poses with the Chris Evert WTA Singles Year-End World No. 1 trophy.

In a recent interview with Sport.pl, Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski revealed that while he was not surprised by the amount of success the Pole has had, he didn't expect her to surge to such heights under his tutelage.

“I expected Iga to achieve such results, but I didn't know if she would do it with me or with the next coach. What I did know was that she was a player made for great tennis achievements," said Wiktorowski.

He revealed that while Swiatek had previously shown that she was a great player when she won the French Open title in 2020, she needed a little redirection from him.

“Iga showed that she was already a great player and she just needed a bit of redirection, a different training, approach, highlighting her strengths and a change in thinking - to think about what she can dominate, and not just focus on how to neutralise the strengths of her opponents," he said.

“That's what domination is, imposing your style of play. It is important that Iga implemented what I asked for very quickly. To be honest, I didn't expect her to be able to put these little things on the court so quickly," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes