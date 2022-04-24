Watch: Iga Swiatek shows up in a brand new car to collect her Stuttgart trophy

Iga Swiatek notched up her fourth consecutive title of the year on Sunday, disposing of Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the final of the 2022 Stuttgart Open. The World No. 1 lost only one set in the entire tournament, in the semifinals against Liudmila Samsonova, and defeated two seeded players along the way -- Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals.

The tournament, sponsored by German automaker Porsche, traditionally awards a car to the winner in addition to the trophy. This year, the Pole received a metallic red Porsche Taycan GTS, which she got to drive onto the court prior to receiving the silverware.

After getting the necessary instructions from an organizer seated next to her, a beaming Swiatek carefully drove the car on the wooden support beams leading into the court, much to the delight of the fans gathered in the arena.

Although the 20-year-old did not appear to be fully satisfied with her parking job, all was soon forgotten as the former French Open winner lifted her first trophy in Germany. The title in Stuttgart marks the seventh WTA tour title of Iga Swiatek's career, and her second WTA 500 title (after the 2021 Adelaide International).

Iga Swiatek equals Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak between 2020 and 2021

The victory over Aryna Sabalenka was Iga Swiatek's 23rd straight victory, a run that stretches all the way back to the Qatar Open. The last time the World No. 1 lost a match was at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she fell to Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

Since then, the Pole has lost only five sets across 23 matches -- against Viktorija Golubic, Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson, Angelique Kerber and Liudmila Samsonova.

Swiatek has now tied Naomi Osaka's winning streak between 2020 and 2021, when the four-time Grand Slam champion won 23 matches on the trot between the Cincinnati Open and the Miami Open, including two Grand Slams.

With one more victory, the 20-year-old could tie Justine Henin and Venus Williams' record of 24. However, the longest winning streak in this millennium belongs to Venus Williams. In 2000, the seven-time Grand Slam champion won 35 consecutive matches between Wimbledon and the Generali Ladies Linz in Austria.

The feat is not beyond the World No. 1's reach. Swiatek is scheduled to play at both the Madrid Open and Rome Open in the lead-up to the French Open, where she will attempt to win her second Grand Slam title. Although the Pole lost out in the third round at Madrid last year to eventual runner-up Ashleigh Barty, she is the defending champion at the latter -- her first ever WTA 1000 title.

