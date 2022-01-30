Watch: Invader dragged off court by security during Australian Open final

An individual from the crowd forced her way onto the court during the Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

The men's singles final at Melbourne Park was always expected to be an exciting encounter. But there was unexpected drama during the ninth game of the second set when a woman invaded the court just as Nadal was about to serve.

The invader tried to display a banner that read "Abolish Refugee Detention"

The individual was trying to display a banner that read "Abolish Refugee Detention" but was tackled by security guards who were quick to get the situation under control.

James Gray @jamesgraysport The court invader at the #AusOpen final appears to have been protesting against refugee detention in Australia. The court invader at the #AusOpen final appears to have been protesting against refugee detention in Australia. https://t.co/dkhJ8btof2

The individual was then ushered off the court as the crowd watched on.

During the time of the incident, Medvedev had a break point with Nadal leading 5-3. But it did not distract the Russian as he managed to break the Spaniard and held serve to level the score at 5-5.

Daniil Medvedev took the first two sets in the Australian Open final

Medvedev took the first set in the Australian Open final

The Australian Open final began with both players holding serve in the first four games. Medvedev had a break point in the fifth game but Nadal managed to save it. However, the Spaniard was eventually broken twice with Medvedev taking the opening set 6-2.

Nadal produced some brilliant forehand and backhand winners to break Medvedev and go 4-1 up in the second set. The Russian broke back only for the King of Clay to break again and lead 5-3. Medvedev then won the next two games to make it 5-5 before both players held serve to take the second set into a tie-break.

Nadal was 5-3 up in the tie-break but the Russian rattled off four points in a row, including a brilliant backhand winner, to take the second set 7-6.

Nadal currently leads 3-1 in the head-to-head with Medvedev and will win a record 21st Major if he manages to produce a miraculous comeback to beat the Russian. But if Medvedev wins, he will clinch his second Major as well as the No. 1 ranking.

Also Read Article Continues below

The scoreboard indicates the Russian has been dominant but Nadal has played some good tennis as well. However, from here, it is a huge mountain to climb for the Spaniard if he is to create history.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala