Watch: John McEnroe brings out dance moves during Team World's celebrations after winning maiden Laver Cup

After winning a maiden Laver Cup title, an ecstatic John McEnroe shook a leg on the court during Team World's celebrations. Frances Tiafoe sealed the deal for Team World, winning a thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas to hand the men in red their first title in five editions of the Laver Cup.

Team World players were animated during their celebrations and began dancing on the court. In a surprising moment, the usually serious McEnroe joined his players and showed off his dance moves.

Team World captain McEnroe reflected on a memorable weekend, which also saw Roger Federer play his final career match in a doubles clash alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal. The American tennis legend spoke about his team's sweet title victory after years of heartbreak.

"Amazing would be an understatement. It's been a long time and we've been beat up a few times but we've been so close. This is a great young group of guys we've got here. We kept battling, it looked like we were in trouble," McEnroe said during his on-court speech.

He then lauded his idol Rod Laver as well as the retiring Roger Federer and thanked them for making the tournament possible. McEnroe called Federer's emotional farewell on Friday night one of the greatest occasions he has been a part of.

"I can't picture a better weekend for all the players. We've got Rod Laver, who was my idol, the all-time great. Roger Federer - one of the greatest nights I've been a part of. Just being there was unbelievable. And to have it in this say, I just want to say these guys are the best," McEnroe addded.

How Team World turned things around on the final day to win Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Team World began Day 3 trailing Team Europe 4-8 and needed to win three of their four matches to clinch the Laver Cup title. Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime won an exciting doubles match, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8, against Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini to give their team a great start on the final day.

Team Europe went into the next match as favorites with the in-form Novak Djokovic squaring off against Auger-Aliassime. But the Canadian youngster stunned the 21-time Grand Slam champion, winning 6-3, 7-6(3) to give Team World a 10-8 lead. Each match on Day 3 carried three points each.

In the third match of the day, Tiafoe lost the first set 6-1 to Tsitsipas before mounting a stunning comeback. He saved two match points in the second-set tie-breaker to win it 7-6(11), before clinching the match tie-breaker 10-8. The final scheduled match between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz was not held as Team World won the 2022 Laver Cup courtesy of Tiafoe's win.

