WATCH: Maria Sakkari threatens to call the match referee over 18-year-old Diana Shnaider's in-your-face celebrations during Australian Open clash

Maria Sakkari booked her spot in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday but not before overcoming a major scare. Taking on 18-year-old Diana Shnaider, the sixth seed had to come back after losing the first set, dramatically sealing the comeback with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win on her third match point.

The Greek, one of the most fiery players on tour at the moment, did not enjoy the same from her opponent, however, threatening to call the match referee on her if she did not pipe down her celebrations.

Serving at 4-5 in the second set, Shnaider came from 0-40 down to advantage, putting in an ace to take the lead. The Russian celebrated the ace with a loud fist pump, letting out a long "Yeah!" in Sakkari's direction. The next point also went in favor of Shnaider, a 1-2 punch to the Greek's backhand followed by another loud scream.

While it could be that she did not do it consciously to get in the face of the former World No. 3, the latter did not feel that way. The aggrieved Sakkari took up the matter with the chair umpire, smiling to herself in disbelief and making it clear that she would not tolerate such behavior one more time.

"If she screams one more time in my face, I'm going to call the referee," Sakkari said, putting up her finger to make her point with even more flair.

Interestingly enough, Maria Sakkari held her next service game and then went on to break Shnaider immediately afterwards to take the second set.

Maria Sakkari faces potential fourth-round battle with Madison Keys at Australian Open

Maria Sakkari at the 2023 Australian Open

Maria Sakkari awaits the winner of the clash between Jil Teichmann and Zhu Lin in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, following which she could face 10th seed Madison Keys in the fourth round.

But for that to happen, the American might have to down 24th seed Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, provided the Belarusian gets past Nadia Podoroska and she herself beats Xinyu Wang in the upcoming clash.

Third seed Jessica Pegula is the most likely quarterfinal opponent for the Greek, while top seed Iga Swiatek remains the favorite to face her in the semifinals. Meanwhile, second seed Ons Jabeur and fourth seed Caroline Garcia are most favored to reach the summit clash from the bottom half of the draw.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes