WATCH: Ons Jabeur delights French Open crowd by breaking into a song following 4R victory against Clara Tauson

Ons Jabeur was excited after she defeated Clara Tauson in the French Open 2024 fourth-round match on Sunday (June 2) and the excitement was evident from the way she entertained the capacity crowd at the venue. The 29-year-old Jabeur reached the quarterfinal after winning 6-4, 6-4 at Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Jabeur looked in a cheerful mood as she sang to the crowd, who seemed to have enjoyed every bit of her presence in the middle. Roland Garros shared the video with a caption that read:

“The next pop star”

Jabeur was brilliant with her serves and earned three breaks of serve to get the better of her Danish opponent. The Tunisian player admitted that she had to put in the hard yards to beat Clara.

“Clara was a little difficult for me. The last games were the most difficult. Thanks to the support of the fans, I was able to keep my focus and concentration on the court,” Jabeur said after the match.

The World No. 9 heaped praise on her support staff for allowing her to play her natural game and put Clara under pressure.

“The message was to play my game, because I know that I could bother her, and I had to move her, and that’s what I did to make my coach happy,” Jabeur said.

Coco Gauff is very tough on clay - Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, in the meantime, is aware of the challenge that awaits her in the quarterfinal. She will be up against Coco Gauff, who has looked in imperious form in the ongoing clay-court Major.

Jabeur said that being a decent player on clay, it would be tough to beat Gauff. She lauded the American for coming up the ranks since winning the US Open last year.

“She is an extraordinary player. Since she was young, she played very well, and then she won the US Open last year. She is very tough on the clay, it is going to be an exceptional match between us,” Jabeur added.

The 20-year-old Gauff will go into the match after beating Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets. In 2021, Jabeur had lost to Gauff in the fourth round at Roland Garros and she would be keen to make amends this time around.

Overall, Gauff has won four out of six matches against Jabeur since they first met back in 2020. In their previous meeting, Gauff defeated Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in the 2023 WTA Finals.