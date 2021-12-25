Watch: Rafael Nadal celebrates Christmas at his academy

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal was recently spotted celebrating Christmas inside his academy. On Friday, the Rafa Nadal Academy posted a video on Instagram of the Spaniard standing next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost both of his matches in Abu Dhabi but was pleased with the level of his play following his return from injury.

The positive COVID-19 test doesn't seem to have put a dampener on his spirits however, as the Spaniard looked quite dapper in the video posted by his academy. Nadal even caught a bell and hung it on the tree, fully immersing himself in the Christmas spirit.

Nadal also wished his supporters a Merry Christmas.

A recap of Rafael Nadal's 2021 season

Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

Rafael Nadal had a topsy-turvy season in 2021. The Spaniard started strongly by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He then won his 12th Barcelona Open title and followed it up with a 10th triumph at the Italian Open.

However, the Spaniard failed to defend his title at the French Open as he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets in the semi-finals. To make matters worse, the Spaniard aggravated a chronic foot problem during his loss to the Serb and was forced to take a two-month break from the tour.

After sitting out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, Nadal returned to action at the Citi Open, but was once again plagued by foot problems. The Spaniard ended up calling time on his 2021 season in order to fully recover from the injury.

He made a comeback at the Mubadala Word Tennis Championship earlier this month, but lost to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

The Field @thefield_in #Tennis



In a battle of two former world number ones, Murray won 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.



scroll.in/field/1013107/… In a battle of two former world number ones, Murray won 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. #Tennis In a battle of two former world number ones, Murray won 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.scroll.in/field/1013107/…

Also Read Article Continues below

His positive COVID-19 test has raised concerns over his participation at the Australian Open. The Spaniard's only triumph in Melbourne was back in 2009, although he has reached four finals since.

Edited by Arvind Sriram