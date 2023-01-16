Watch: Rafael Nadal's racquet goes missing during Australian Open 1R clash, confounded Spaniard raises issue with chair umpire

A bizarre incident occured during Rafael Nadal's first round match at the Australian Open against Jack Draper on Monday (January 16).

During the changeover at 4-3 in the first set, the 36-year-old discovered that one of his racquets went missing from his designated sitting area. The racquet was apparently kept out by the Spaniard for use later in the set, but a ballboy might have thought it was kept there for restringing.

Nadal, ever so meticulate about his on-court preparations - usually keeping his stuff in a set sequence - complained to the chair umpire, who was then seen on the radio speaking with officials. It wasn't immediately clear if the missing racquet was found, but the 22-time Grand Slam saw the funny side of it. He also informed his opponent about what the issue was all about, and the action soon resumed.

Here's the video of Rafael Nadal's racquet going missing:

Moments later, the Spaniard would break Draper in the 12th game to take a hard-fought opener. The British left-hander, though, fought back to restore parity, taking the second 6-2.

Nadal hasn't lost in the first round in Melbourne since 2016.

"The reality is that I'm here to play tennis, try to have a great 2023" - Rafael Nadal quashes retirement talks

Rafael Nadal on Day 1 at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has made a nightmarish start to his 2023 campaign, losing his first two matches to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the United Cup earlier this month.

The losses marked the first time the Spaniard went two matches without a win during his legendary career. Nadal has lost five of his last matches coming into the first Grand Slam of the year, where he's also the defending champion.

Since enduring an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last year, the 36-year-old has visibly looked short of his usual match sharpness. However, ahead of his Australian Open title defense, Nadal dismissed speculation about his impending retirement this year.

“The reality is that I'm here to play tennis, try to have a great 2023, fight for everything that I have struggled throughout my career, and I don't think about my retirement," he said.

Nadal's statement came after Alexander Zverev had said that the Spaniard could retire after Roland Garros this year. Interestingly, Nadal beat Zverev in the semifinals in 2022 en route to winning a record-extending 14th Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

The World No. 2 is only one title ahead of his arch-rival and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who's looking to draw level with Nadal at Melbourne Park this fortnight.

