Watch: Rafael Nadal's shares encouraging message for youngsters who qualified for 12 & Under Festival

Rafael Nadal's academy recently announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the 12 & Under Festival set to begin on 14th November. The Spaniard recorded a video message to greet all the youngsters who qualified for the event.

Nadal encouraged them to compete hard and make the most of the world-class facilities at the academy.

"We are very excited to welcome you here. I really hope you're going to enjoy a great experience, hope you will enjoy the facilities and Mallorca in general," Nadal said.

"All the best to everyone, I hope you have a lot of fun and compete hard," he added.

Rafael Nadal's academy sets high standards for qualification

Rafael Nadal interacting with youngsters selected for the Academy in Brisbane, 2019

The Rafa Nadal Academy has set quite a high eligibility criteria for the tournament. A player must have won at least one tournament or finished as runner-up in order to be eligible to take part.

"To qualify for this event, players must have won a 12 & under Category 1 tournament or must at least have been runner up in such a tournament," read a post on the Academy's website.

A total of 48 players who have a combined aggregate of 80 singles and 98 doubles titles on the junior tour this season have been confirmed for the festival so far.

Five girls -- Marilyn van Brempt (BEL), Veronika Sekerkova (CZE), Tamina Kochta (GER), Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU), Anna Pushkareva (RUS), and three boys -- Jou-George Gnjidic (CRO), Mark Ceban (GBR) and Alexey Frolov (RUS), have won at least four titles on the junior tour this season, making them the favorites going into the tournament.

Aside from cut-throat competition and high-octane matches, the Rafa Nadal Academy will treat the players to a whole week of special events at the famous facility in Manacor, Mallorca.

These include a meet & greet with a professional player, a players' party, a visit to Rafa Nadal Museum and a guided tour of the famous caves, which will definitely make for a memorable experience.

