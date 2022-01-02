Watch: Rafael Nadal spotted practicing with Grigor Dimitrov ahead of Melbourne ATP 250 event

Multiple videos of Rafael Nadal practicing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne have surfaced online as the 20-time Grand Slam champion gears up for his return to the tour.

Nadal was spotted practicing with third seed Grigor Dimitrov ahead of the tournament, which is set to begin on January 4. A video shot by Dimitrov's coach, Dante Bottini, was posted on Twitter, and both players can be seen sweating it out on the hard court at Melbourne Park.

In the video, Dimitrov can be seen challenging Nadal and managed to put the 20-time Grand Slam winner on the defensive. The Spaniard's attempt at a backhand slice failed to cross the net, helping the Bulgarian seize the point with an unforced error.

Nadal last played at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last month, after a gap of four months due to an aggravated chronic foot injury. However, after his return to the court, in an unfortunate turn of events, Nadal confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to serious doubts about his availability for the Australian Open.

However, all these doubts were put to bed by the Spaniard after he posted a picture from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on December 31.

Nadal's caption read, "Don’t tell anyone...here I am," confirming his availability for the upcoming ATP events in Australia.

In other good news, it has been confirmed that Nadal will first compete at the Melbourne Summer Set, an ATP 250 event which will also be held at the Rod Laver Arena. The 35-year-old is the top seed in the tournament and will be hoping to add to his 88 tour-level titles.

Rafael Nadal set to compete in doubles in a bid to get more matches at Melbourne Park

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Australian Open: Day 10

Coming back to the tour after a long break can be challenging, and it is crucial to use every opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Major. Nadal might have 20 Grand Slams under his belt, but is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard will be participating in the doubles draw with Jaume Munar at the ATP 250 event in Melbourne in a bid to get acquainted with conditions at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the absence of Roger Federer and doubts over Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open, Nadal will fancy his chances at the year's first Grand Slam.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala