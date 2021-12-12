Watch: Rafael Nadal touches down in Kuwait, days before his much-awaited comeback

Rafael Nadal arrived in Kuwait on Sunday, where he will likely make a short pitstop days before heading off to Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

Nadal intends to make his comeback at the exhibition event, which will also feature the likes of Dominic Thiem, Emma Raducanu, Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray.

The Instagram account of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Kuwait posted a story confirming the 20-time Major champion's arrival.

It is no surprise that Rafael Nadal decided to visit Kuwait instead of flying directly to Abu Dhabi, given the nation houses one of the branches of his academy.

In fact, the Mallorcan recently confirmed in a video post that he would be visiting Kuwait, much to the delight of his fans over there.

While the full details of Nadal's trip to Kuwait are not known, he will likely spend some time in his academy while also interacting with some of the students and fans. It is pertinent to note, though, that only members of his academy will get a chance to meet and interact with the Spanish superstar.

And given Kuwait's proximity to Abu Dhabi -- which will be Nadal's next destination -- the Mallorcan likely felt it wise to hit two birds with one stone.

The 35-year-old has been on the sidelines ever since he aggravated his chronic foot ailment at Roland Garros earlier this year. Nadal briefly returned during the American hardcourt series but pulled down the curtains on his season after playing through pain at the Citi Open in August.

While the Spaniard did not undergo surgery for his condition, which has been bothering him since 2005, he did opt for a different kind of treatment. Nadal was pictured using crutches in the aftermath of the treatment but soon after was able to resume racket training.

And as can be seen in the video above, Nadal seems to have no difficulty walking. However, we will only get a clear picture of his recovery once he takes the court at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

What is Rafael Nadal's schedule at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships?

The 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championships are slated to begin on 16 December, but Rafael Nadal will not be in action that day. However, as per the tournament's website, Nadal is scheduled to take part in a couple of Q&A sessions that afternoon.

The Mallorcan will take court the next day (Friday, 17 December) and will face either Dominic Thiem or Andy Murray. Nadal is also likely to have a couple more Q&A sessions and clinics, given that other players are also being subject to a similar process.

The men's final, along with the third-place play-off, is scheduled for 18 December, meaning fans might get another chance to catch a glimpse of the Mallorcan.

