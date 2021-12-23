Watch: Stan Wawrinka hits the gym as he steps up recovery from foot surgery

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka was recently spotted hitting the gym as he continues his recovery from foot surgery.

Wawrinka last played a professional match at the Qatar Open, where he injured his left foot. The Swiss has since undergone two surgeries to try and fix the problem.

"You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday," Wawrinka captioned the Twitter post.

In a recent video Wawrinka posted on Twitter, the Swiss can be seen running on a treadmill, doing half-squats and leg extensions, and even sitting on a gym ball to improve his balance.

"You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday," Wawrinka captioned the Twitter post.

Wawrinka had previously spent time working with the physiotherapists of renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Centre Ooredoo. In an earlier interview, the Swiss thanked PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi for giving him access to the club's medical facilities.

"It's an injury that's very difficult to treat. I contacted President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to see if he could put me in touch his with his medical team, Aspetar. He gave me their details straight away and now I'm here, benefiting from optimum conditions for my rehabilitation," said the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Stan Wawrinka not on entry list for 2022 Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka appears to be making steady progress in his recovery, but the Swiss is still a long way away from reaching full fitness. Wawrinka is not expected to return to action any time soon and his name did not feature on the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Wawrinka's manager recently disclosed that the Swiss could make a comeback only around March.

The 36-year-old last won an ATP title in 2017, when he triumphed at the Geneva Open. His last final on the ATP tour came two years ago in Antwerp, where he was beaten by Andy Murray.

Wawrinka played just seven matches this year, posting a win-loss record of 3-4.

Edited by Arvind Sriram