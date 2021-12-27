Watch: Venus Williams's heartfelt speech at the 2017 Australian Open

The 2017 Australian Open was memorable for many reasons. Venus Williams had a resurgent moment in her career. Roger Federer made a successful comeback from a knee injury and won his 18th Grand Slam. Serena Williams surpassed Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Venus Williams reached her first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2009. It was her second final at the Australian Open, 14 years after reaching her first one in 2003, which she lost to sister Serena Williams.

After a hard fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Coco Vandeweghe, her joyful celebration at reaching another Grand Slam final after so many years was a treat to witness.

In a rematch of their 2003 final, Venus Williams lost 6-4, 6-4 to her younger sister once again. But ever gracious in defeat and grateful for the opportunities, her warmth and gratitude shone through during her heartfelt acceptance speech.

"Good evening in Australia and hello around the world. First I have to say thank you to God Jevovah for the blessings of this life, to be here on Earth and to enjoy this moment and to be breathing. This is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy to be able to play in front of you all tonight."

✨ Brent ✨ @theserenaslam "Serena Williams... that's my little sister guys."



One of my favourite speeches of all time. You can just hear the happiness, the joy, the relief and the warmth in her voice. ❤ "Serena Williams... that's my little sister guys."One of my favourite speeches of all time. You can just hear the happiness, the joy, the relief and the warmth in her voice. ❤ https://t.co/IGuSHbLO6w

Venus Williams was extremely proud of sister Serena Williams's achievements

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, and Venus Williams was delighted at her younger sister's accomplishments. They've been together every step of the way and she felt like a winner herself every time her sibling won.

"Thank you to my team. I love you guys, you all rock.Serena Williams... That's my little sister you guys. Congratulations Serena on number 23. I have been right there with you. Some of them I lost right there against you, that's weird but it's true. But it's been an awesome thing. Your win has always been my win and I think you know that."

After reiterating how proud she was of her sister Serena Williams, Venus Williams also gave a shoutout to her other sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price, along with her parents. She concluded by thanking the crowd and hoping to come back once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

"All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, didn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me. Sister Isha, where are you? Oh dang, she didn't come? I get it, it's too hard. I get it. Isha, I love you. Lyndrea, my sister, I love you. Mother, dad, I love you guys. God willing, I'd love to come back. Thank you for all the love."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya